TETFund Raises Concern Over Poor Adoption of Digital Learning Resources in Tertiary Institutions

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Mr. Sonny Echono, has expressed concern over the slow adoption of digital learning resources across tertiary institutions in the country, warning that poor utilisation is undermining investments made to improve the quality and accessibility of education.

Echono stated this at the two-day Strategic Engagement with Heads of Beneficiary Institutions, Chairmen of Governing Councils and Bursars, held at the National Universities Commission (NUC) auditorium in Abuja.

He lamented that despite significant investments in digital educational resources, several institutions were yet to fully integrate the platform into their academic activities, even as TETFund continues to pay subscription and maintenance fees on their behalf.

According to him, the platform provides access to more than 400 digital libraries, academic publications, educational materials and anti-plagiarism tools, enabling students and lecturers to access valuable learning resources beyond the limitations of physical classrooms.

The TETFund boss urged chairmen of governing councils to ensure that their institutions enrol students and teaching staff on the platform, stressing that technology-driven learning was essential to making Nigerian tertiary institutions globally competitive.



He also criticised older institutions that still submit paper-based applications instead of using the Fund’s online processes.

On campus security, Echono warned that tertiary institutions remained vulnerable to security threats, calling for stronger measures to protect students, lecturers and other members of their communities.



He said TETFund had introduced a special security infrastructure intervention covering perimeter fencing, surveillance systems, solar street lighting, communication equipment and patrol vehicles.

He also linked campus safety to the need for improved student accommodation, disclosing that less than 15 per cent of students currently reside on campus.



Echono urged institutions to take advantage of TETFund-supported public-private partnership arrangements to develop hostels and reduce students’ exposure to security risks outside campus.

Beyond accommodation, he called on institutions to explore private-sector partnerships in commercial agriculture, campus facilities, research and innovation, noting that government resources alone could no longer meet the growing demands of tertiary education.

He challenged academics to move research beyond publications and promotion requirements by developing marketable innovations capable of attracting investment, generating revenue and contributing to national development.



He said TETFund was supporting researchers with prototype development, patent registration and copyright protection, while preparing for the second edition of its National Research Fair.

Echono further identified the transition from the education tax to the development levy regime, rising construction costs and the approaching election cycle as factors that could affect the Fund’s operations and project delivery in the coming year.



He urged institutions to strengthen their planning and explore alternative funding sources to sustain their interventions.

The strategic engagement, which precedes the conclusion of TETFund’s annual budgeting and disbursement framework, is expected to provide an opportunity to review ongoing projects, assess the performance of beneficiary institutions and determine priority areas for the coming year.