PSC Approves Deployment of Four Police Commissioners to Plateau, Enugu, Nasarawa, Ondo

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the deployment of four Commissioners of Police (CPs) to various state commands following a series of interviews to assess their fitness and suitability for their new positions.

According to a statement by the Head of Protocol and Public Relations of the PSC, Torty Njoku Kalu, the postings are as follows: “CP Sunday J. A. Okoebor, formerly CP, Police Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, has been posted to Plateau State. CP Fidelis Ogarabe, formerly CP, INTERPOL Annex, Lagos, has been posted to Enugu State.

“CP Sheikh Mohammed Danko, formerly CP, Force Intelligence Annex, Lagos, has been posted to Nasarawa State, while CP Johnson Ayodeji Babalola, formerly CP, Special Inquiry, Force Headquarters, Abuja, has been posted to Ondo State as the Commissioner of Police.”

The Chairman of the commission, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), while affirming the postings, noted that the redeployments were in line with the provisions of Section 215(1)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which empowers the commission to appoint Commissioners of Police for each state of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The chairman, who was represented by a Board Member, Hon. Justice Paul Adamu Galumje (JSC rtd), said the interviews had established that the Commissioners of Police were worthy in learning and character.

He urged them to remain impartial and live up to the expectations of their new offices.

