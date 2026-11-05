President Obasanjo Congratulates Oyo Governor Makinde for Resolving 8years Deadlocked Aresa-Adu Throne

Bennett Oghifo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has congratulated the Oyo State Governor Engr. Seyi Makinde for the successful selection process of New Oba Aresa-Adu of Iresa-Adu in Surulere Local Government, Oyo State.

The former President, who weighed in on the matter via a written letter to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, over the alleged injustice faced by the Emiolu Ruling House of Iresa-Adu for the nearly 8years over their rightful turn to produce the next Oba Aresa-Adu. The Governor Makinde-led Oyo State administration took immediate actions having reviewed all judicial processes on the matter.

The Aresa-Adu Obaship selection process which was hosted in the town’s Local Government secretariat, had exhaustive list of candidates, with large crowd of members of the Emiolu Royal Family present, and large members of the general public present as well, including the Hon. Commissioner Olasunkanmi Olaleye, the current Oyo State Commissioner for Agriculture, who gave a speech in the presence of the entire crowd. The extensive process saw to the emergence of Prince Adebayo Kayode, who is popularly known in the ancient town as ‘Prince Adebayo of Iresa’, who eventually emerged as the Oba-Designate of Iresa-Adu township.

Days after the successful selection process, the Oba-Designate, Adebayo Kayode arrived in Iresa-Adu and his entrance was streamed live on Facebook with the entire community rejoicing and singing as he was welcomed from Taki roundabout in Ogbomoso town and proceeded onward on a 30minutes drive into Iresa-Adu township, where a larger crowd of young and old, men, women and children were waiting, and singing praises of Governor Seyi Makinde for the successful process after several years of hopelessness. As shown live, there was an explosion of jubillation as the Oba-Designate stepped out of the car to make way into his family compound in Iresa-Adu. The air was filled chants of “adupe lowo Gomina wa o”, meaning “we thank our Governor”.

The Mogaji of Emiolu Ruling House, Pa Prince Fowomola Julius Olanipekun in a separate video in 2024 commended the then Prince Adebayo Kayode when he personally secured a highly placed team of Lawyers and personally funded the court case which eventually gave the Emiolu Ruling House the judicial breakthrough needed, after previous years of setbacks.

The Mogaji of Emiolu Ruling House, in a separate letter written to Governor Makinde referenced the efforts of former President Obasanjo on the matter and thanked the Governor for relentless efforts for bringing harmony to Iresa-Adu township and Oyo State in general.