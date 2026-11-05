City Boy Movement Plans 100,000-man Solidarity Walk For Tinubu, Others In Borno

The City Boy Movement, Borno State chapter, has announced a 100,000-man solidarity walk scheduled to take place in Maiduguri on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, to express the organisation’s full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the organisation said the 100,000-man Solidarity Walk is in solidarity with the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Mustapha Gubio, and other candidates of the party.

Director of the state chapter of the City Boy Movement, Comrade Mahmud Muhammad, explained that the solidarity walk is aimed at bringing together youths, women, political stakeholders, community mobilisers and supporters from across the 27 local government areas of Borno State to demonstrate their support for the Tinubu-Shettima administration, the Renewed Hope Agenda and the APC.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Mahmud, who is also the Personal Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs (North-east) (Office of the Vice-President), said the event will also provide an opportunity for participants to demonstrate their commitment to peaceful political participation, democratic engagement and collective civic expression.

He noted that the march will commence at 8:00am from the Shehu’s Palace, Maiduguri and proceed to the Borno State Government House, where the organisers intend to present a solidarity message.

The statement read in part: “The City Boy Movement invites youths, women, APC stakeholders, community leaders and supporters from across Borno State to participate in the event and be part of this public expression of solidarity.

“The movement calls on all participants to maintain peace, demonstrate discipline and conduct themselves responsibly throughout the exercise. Participants are expected to respect public order, cooperate with relevant security personnel and avoid any actions capable of disrupting the peace.”

Mahmud further said that The City Boy Movement, Borno State Chapter, was looking forward to “a peaceful and orderly event that reflects the spirit of responsible civic participation”.