A BOOST TO WORKERS’ WELFARE

BENARD EDIVRI writes that Oborevwori’s 13th-month salary is a significant intervention in public service welfare

Leadership is ultimately measured by its impact on people. Beyond the roads constructed, bridges commissioned and public buildings completed, the enduring value of governance lies in the policies that improve people’s lives, recognise their sacrifices and create opportunities for a more secure future.

This is the human dimension of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s decision to sign the Thirteenth Month Salary Law, 2026, into law in Delta State. The initiative represents a significant intervention in public service welfare and reinforces the principle that development must be about people, not merely physical structures.

At the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Asaba, where the governor signed the legislation alongside four other bills, Oborevwori described the initiative as part of his administration’s commitment to reforms under the MORE Agenda. He expressed optimism that the measures would strengthen public institutions, improve service delivery and promote economic development.

Yet, among the measures signed, the Thirteenth Month Salary Law carries a particularly direct message to the state’s workforce: the contributions of public servants matter, their welfare deserves attention, and their commitment to public service should be recognised.

The public service is the engine room of the government. Behind virtually every policy, programme and development project are thousands of workers whose daily responsibilities sustain the machinery of the state.

Teachers educate future generations. Healthcare professionals attend to the health needs of the people. Administrative personnel keep government institutions functioning, while technical officers, engineers and other professionals translate policy decisions into practical outcomes. Their motivation and wellbeing are therefore directly connected to the quality of governance.

Oborevwori’s decision to institutionalise a thirteenth-month salary benefit for eligible public servants reflects an appreciation of this relationship. The governor explained that the initiative was designed to boost workers’ morale, reward their contributions and improve productivity.

It is a recognition that public servants should not be considered merely as employees occupying government offices, but as indispensable partners in the development process.

In a period when households face competing financial responsibilities, an additional salary benefit can provide meaningful support. It can help workers meet family obligations, plan for important expenses and approach the end of the year with greater financial reassurance.

More importantly, it communicates something beyond money: that the government recognises the sacrifices of its workforce and is willing to translate that recognition into a tangible welfare intervention.

The significance of the Thirteenth Month Salary Law extends beyond individual beneficiaries. When workers receive additional income, the benefits can circulate through the wider economy. Families may have greater capacity to purchase goods, pay for services, support children’s education and meet household needs. Local businesses, retailers and service providers may also benefit from increased consumer spending.

This is the wider economic argument behind the initiative. The outgoing Delta Head of Service, Dr Mininim Oseji, recognised this dimension when he described the law as a boost to workers’ welfare and family wellbeing. He also observed that the policy had the potential to stimulate business activities and commended the governor for introducing it.

Oseji’s remarks are particularly significant because they highlight the connection between employee welfare and economic activity. A policy that improves the disposable income of workers can have implications for families, neighbourhood businesses and the wider commercial environment.

Of course, the extent of this impact will depend on implementation and the wider economic conditions. Nevertheless, the underlying principle is sound: investing in workers’ welfare can also contribute to economic confidence and social wellbeing.

One of the most important aspects of Oborevwori’s approach is his insistence that development goes beyond infrastructure to include policies capable of improving people’s lives.

This is an important distinction in the assessment of public leadership. Infrastructure remains essential to economic growth and social development, but it is not the only measure of progress. Citizens also need policies that improve their welfare, protect their dignity and respond to the everyday realities of their lives.

A government may build roads and bridges, but the people who work in its institutions must also be able to provide for their families. It may expand public services, but those services depend on motivated and committed personnel. It may pursue economic growth, but such growth must ultimately translate into improved living conditions.

The thirteenth-month salary initiative speaks directly to this people-centred understanding of development.

Compassionate leadership is not simply about making sympathetic statements. It is about recognising the needs of people and designing policies that respond to them. In this instance, the administration has chosen to give legislative backing to a welfare measure intended to reward public service and improve workers’ morale.

By signing the bill into law, Oborevwori has moved the initiative beyond a general expression of goodwill and placed it within a formal legal framework. The real value of the policy will, however, be determined by its implementation.

Eligible workers must receive the benefit in accordance with the provisions of the law, while the relevant government institutions must ensure that the necessary administrative and financial arrangements are in place.

Sustainability is equally important. A welfare initiative of this nature must be supported by responsible fiscal planning so that the government can honour its commitment without compromising other essential public services.

These considerations do not diminish the importance of the policy. Rather, they underscore the need to translate its promise into a dependable benefit for workers.

The governor’s commendation of the Delta State House of Assembly also highlights the importance of cooperation between the executive and legislature in advancing policies that respond to public needs. The participation of the Chief Judge, representatives of the judiciary, the Deputy Speaker, principal officers of the Assembly, the Attorney-General, the Secretary to the State Government, commissioners and other senior officials at the signing ceremony further reflected the institutional significance of the occasion.

Ultimately, workers will judge the initiative by the consistency with which it is delivered. Oborevwori’s welfare intervention must also be understood within the broader context of his administration’s MORE Agenda.

The ambition of any development programme should be to improve the quality of life of citizens through effective governance, economic opportunities, social investment and institutional performance.

The thirteenth-month salary benefit contributes to that objective by recognising the people who help the government deliver its responsibilities.

It also sends a message to the public service that productivity and welfare should go together. Workers are expected to demonstrate professionalism, commitment and efficiency, but the government equally has a responsibility to create conditions that encourage and sustain those qualities. This mutual responsibility is central to building an effective public service.

A motivated workforce can improve institutional performance, strengthen service delivery and help translate government policies into meaningful outcomes for citizens. In that sense, workers’ welfare is not simply an expense; it is an investment in the capacity of the government to serve its people.

The Thirteenth Month Salary Law offers an opportunity to redefine how development is discussed in Delta State. It reminds us that progress is not measured only in kilometres of roads, completed buildings or the scale of capital projects. It must also be measured in the security of families, the dignity of workers and the ability of public institutions to respond to human needs.

For Oborevwori, the challenge now is to ensure that the law delivers its intended benefits consistently and sustainably. If effectively implemented, it could become an important feature of the state’s public service welfare framework and a source of encouragement to workers who contribute daily to its development.

The broader lesson is that good governance requires both the construction of infrastructure and the strengthening of the human institutions that make development meaningful.

By placing workers’ welfare firmly within his administration’s policy agenda, Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated the importance of a leadership approach that recognises the people behind government performance.

The ultimate measure of this initiative will be the difference it makes in the lives of eligible public servants and their families. But its message is already clear: the government must not lose sight of the people it exists to serve.

That is the essence of compassionate leadership at play, a recognition that the most enduring legacy of governance is not simply what is built, but how people’s lives are improved.

Edivri writes from Asaba, Delta State