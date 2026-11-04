Radda: We’ve Restored Dignity, Strengthened Traditional Institutions in Katsina

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to restoring the dignity and strengthening the authority of traditional institutions across Katsina State.

He also described traditional rulers as indispensable partners in maintaining peace and driving grassroots development.

The governor stated this during a courtesy visit to the District Head of Kankara, Justice Alhaji Adamu Bello (rtd), the Sarkin Pauwan Katsina, other traditional rulers, Islamic scholars and community leaders ahead of the Tinubu-Dikko 2027 campaign rally in Kankara.

Governor Radda explained that seeking the prayers, blessings and counsel of traditional rulers before major political engagements has remained a consistent practice throughout his administration.

“We have come to pay our respects to our traditional rulers, district heads, Islamic scholars, elders and the entire community. We have also come to seek your prayers and blessings as we proceed to the campaign rally,” he said.

He stressed that his administration recognises the strategic role of traditional institutions in promoting peace, strengthening community relations and supporting development, noting that deliberate measures have been introduced to restore their dignity and reinforce their positions.

Highlighting his administration’s achievements, Governor Radda disclosed that gratuity payments had been approved and released to 14,560 beneficiaries across the 34 local government areas and Local Education Authorities, as part of efforts to settle inherited retirement and death-benefit liabilities.

He further maintained that the state government owes no contractor whose project has been satisfactorily completed, explaining that outstanding payments are limited to contractors with incomplete projects.

The governor attributed the improved financial capacity of state governments to fulfil their obligations to the economic reforms introduced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

On grassroots development, Radda highlighted the Community Development Programme (CDP), explaining that the initiative was designed to bring governance closer to the people by actively involving district heads, Islamic scholars and community leaders in development planning and implementation across the wards.

“We introduced these initiatives deliberately to strengthen grassroots participation and ensure that development reaches our communities,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the traditional rulers, the District Head of Kankara, Justice Bello, commended the Radda administration for restoring peace and stability in the area.

He particularly acknowledged government’s intervention in resolving disputes over access to clean water through dialogue and engagement with Fulani leaders.

The district head also applauded the ongoing remodelling of General Hospital, Kankara, and the approval of a secondary school for Mabai community, while appealing for the speedy implementation of the project.

He further called for improved security around schools and sustained investment in major and feeder roads to connect farming communities with markets and other economic opportunities.

Earlier, the Chairman of Kankara Local Government Area, Hon. Alhaji Kasimu Dantsoho Katoge, described the governor’s visit as an important opportunity to strengthen the partnership between government, traditional institutions and the wider community.

