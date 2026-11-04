Clinical Psychologists Seek Greater Investment in Mental Health Services for Victims of Insecurity

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Amid growing concerns over the psychological toll of insecurity, displacement and humanitarian crises across Nigeria, the Nigeria Association of Clinical Psychologists (NACP) has called for increased government investment in mental health services and psychosocial support programmes, warning that sustainable recovery cannot be achieved without addressing the trauma suffered by victims of violence and conflict.

The association made the call in Jos, Plateau State, at its Annual National Congress and Scientific Conference, where experts, academics, policymakers and humanitarian practitioners gathered to examine the role of clinical psychology in fostering resilience and healing in communities affected by crises.

The conference, themed ‘From Trauma to Resilience: Bringing Research and Practice Together,’ comes against the backdrop of persistent attacks, mass displacement and rising mental health challenges in several parts of the country, particularly in Plateau, Benue and Kaduna States.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Bernard Doro, underscored the importance of integrating psychological care into humanitarian interventions, noting that the distribution of relief materials alone could not adequately address the impact of traumatic experiences on affected populations.

According to him, humanitarian interventions must deliberately include measures for identifying traumatised individuals and communities and providing them with the psychological support required for sustainable recovery.

Doro observed that women, children and other vulnerable groups have borne the brunt of persistent insecurity, especially in Plateau State, where recurring attacks have left deep psychological scars on many communities.

He further noted that clinical psychology occupies a strategic position in humanitarian interventions and stressed the need for practitioners and academics to work together in translating research findings into practical solutions.

Earlier, President of NACP, Prof. Gloria Karuri, highlighted the importance of prioritising mental health, warning that neglect of psychological well-being could worsen existing mental health challenges within society.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Mr. John Gana, said conflict, insecurity, displacement and humanitarian emergencies had continued to expose communities to severe psychological distress.

He called for stronger partnerships between researchers and practitioners, arguing that scientific findings should be translated into actionable interventions capable of addressing real-life humanitarian challenges.

Delivering the lead presentation, humanitarian clinical psychologist, Dr. Evans Binan Dami, identified extreme poverty, social dislocation, rising numbers of out-of-school children, persistent attacks and poor parenting as major factors undermining community resilience.

Dami also lamented the limited availability of mental health services in many parts of the country and advocated the integration of psychological care into social welfare programmes and community-based interventions.

He urged governments at all levels to formulate and implement policies aimed at addressing emerging mental health challenges, particularly among vulnerable groups affected by violence and displacement.

Participants at the conference agreed that strengthening mental health services and ensuring that research informs practice would be critical to helping individuals and communities move from trauma towards healing and resilience.