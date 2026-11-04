CJN, Legal Luminaries to Present Pinheiro’s Six Books on Nigeria’s Legal Future

Wale Igbintade

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, will lead members of the judiciary, senior legal practitioners and academics in unveiling six books authored by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr ‘Kemi Pinheiro, at a public presentation scheduled for November 20, 2026, in Lagos.

The six publications, which draw on Pinheiro’s nearly four decades of legal practice and scholarship, address critical areas of Nigerian law, including criminal litigation, arbitration, corporate insolvency, justice administration and emerging legal issues.

The collection is expected to contribute to ongoing legal discourse and provide practical and scholarly resources for judges, legal practitioners, academics and other stakeholders in the administration of justice.

The books are Strategies in Criminal Trial: A Practitioner’s Guide; Insolvency Law in Nigeria: Practice and Procedure; Arbitration Law and Practice in Nigeria; Defining Moments: Chronicles of a Silk (Volume One); The Compendium; and MULAN Legal: Trending Issues of Law and Faith – Essays in Honour of ‘Kemi Pinheiro, SAN.

The public presentation, organised by Pinheiro LP, is expected to bring together leading figures in the judiciary, the Bar and academia to celebrate the author’s contributions to legal practice and scholarship.

Among the major subjects explored in the collection is the conduct of criminal trials, with Strategies in Criminal Trial: A Practitioner’s Guide examining procedural and evidential issues that frequently arise in criminal proceedings.

The book addresses important aspects of criminal litigation, including the treatment and admissibility of electronic evidence, an increasingly significant consideration in contemporary criminal trials as technological developments continue to influence investigations and courtroom proceedings.

Another major publication, Insolvency Law in Nigeria: Practice and Procedure, examines the legal framework governing corporate rescue, restructuring and insolvency proceedings under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

The book explores the legal mechanisms available for addressing corporate financial distress and the procedures governing insolvency matters, providing guidance on an area of law with significant implications for businesses, creditors, investors and the wider economy.

Similarly, Arbitration Law and Practice in Nigeria examines the country’s arbitration framework, with particular attention to the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023 and the enforcement of arbitral awards.

It also considers the growing relevance of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in resolving commercial disagreements, particularly as businesses and investors increasingly seek efficient alternatives to conventional litigation.

Beyond the technical and practice-oriented subjects, the collection offers insights into Pinheiro’s professional journey and the evolution of his legal career.

Defining Moments: Chronicles of a Silk (Volume One) documents his experiences in the legal profession, providing reflections on the milestones and defining moments that have shaped his career.

The Compendium brings together scholarly contributions by legal practitioners and academics, while MULAN Legal: Trending Issues of Law and Faith – Essays in Honour of ‘Kemi Pinheiro, SAN examines the relationship between law, faith and Nigeria’s plural legal system through essays by various contributors.

Taken together, the six publications combine practical legal guidance, academic research and professional reflections, covering issues relevant to the development of Nigerian jurisprudence and the administration of justice.

Their subjects cut across different dimensions of legal practice, from the prosecution and defence of criminal cases to the resolution of commercial disputes, corporate restructuring and the relationship between legal principles and religious beliefs in a plural society.

The participation of the CJN as chair of the public presentation is expected to underscore the significance of the occasion to the legal community, while providing an opportunity for members of the judiciary, the Bar and academia to engage with the ideas and issues examined in the publications.