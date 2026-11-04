NCDMB Holds 5-Day Training On Digital Oilfield Operations, Data Analytics For 50 Youths In Delta

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has successfully concluded its 5-day intensive training programme on Digital Oilfield Operations and Data Analytics for 50 youths drawn from across Delta State.

The training, which was executed by XYZ Logistics Limited, commenced on Monday, 26th October and ended on Friday, 30th October, 2026 in Asaba.

The programme was designed to equip participants with cutting-edge skills required to thrive in the evolving oil and gas industry, with a focus on digital oilfield technologies, data analytics, real-time field monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven decision making for improved operational efficiency.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the management of XYZ Logistics Limited, on behalf of NCDMB, commended the participants for their commitment, discipline, and eagerness to learn throughout the training. They noted that the initiative aligns with NCDMB’s mandate to build local capacity, enhance human capital development, and promote Nigerian Content in the oil and gas sector.

According to the facilitators, the beneficiaries were taken through practical and hands-on sessions on digital oilfield operations, application of data analytics in oil and gas, smart field management, and innovative tools shaping the future of energy operations.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke at the event expressed profound gratitude to NCDMB for sponsoring the training and to XYZ Logistics Limited for the effective execution and impactful delivery. They described the training as timely, eye-opening, and a game-changer for their career prospects in the energy sector.

They also pledged to put the knowledge and skills acquired into productive use.

The 5-day programme ended with the presentation of certificates of participation and starter packs to the 50 beneficiaries.

NCDMB has continued to reiterate its commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable capacity building in Delta State and the Niger Delta region at large.