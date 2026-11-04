  • Wednesday, 4th November, 2026

Atiku Arrives Sokoto For ADC Presidential Campaign Flag-Off

Featured | 4 seconds ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has arrived Sokoto for the party’s presidential campaign flag-off in the state.

Atiku arrived in the state capital with his campaign team to a rousing welcome by party leaders, supporters and loyalists.

Receiving the former Vice President were the former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the ADC governorship candidate, Alhaji Muhammad Manir Dan’iya, the Sokoto Presidential Campaign Director, Senator Ibrahim Lamido, and other party stalwarts.

Shortly after his arrival, Atiku headed to the Sultan’s Palace to pay homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

At the palace, the ADC presidential candidate briefed the Sultan on the purpose of his visit and sought his royal blessings ahead of the campaign.

After the palace visit, Atiku proceeded to the campaign venue along Ilorin Road, Sokoto, where thousands of supporters had already gathered for the flag-off.

The flag-off is expected to formally kick-start the ADC presidential campaign in the North-West and galvanise support for the party ahead of the general elections.

Party officials said Atiku will address supporters at the venue and present the party’s agenda for national unity, security and economic revival.

Tambuwal described Atiku’s visit as a demonstration of the party’s strength and acceptability in Sokoto State.

Dan’iya also expressed confidence that the ADC would win overwhelmingly in Sokoto State, citing growing support for the party across the state.

Security was tight around the palace and the campaign venue as supporters thronged the routes to catch a glimpse of the former Vice President.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.