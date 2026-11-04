Atiku Arrives Sokoto For ADC Presidential Campaign Flag-Off

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has arrived Sokoto for the party’s presidential campaign flag-off in the state.

Atiku arrived in the state capital with his campaign team to a rousing welcome by party leaders, supporters and loyalists.

Receiving the former Vice President were the former Governor of Sokoto State and Senator representing Sokoto South, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the ADC governorship candidate, Alhaji Muhammad Manir Dan’iya, the Sokoto Presidential Campaign Director, Senator Ibrahim Lamido, and other party stalwarts.

Shortly after his arrival, Atiku headed to the Sultan’s Palace to pay homage to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

At the palace, the ADC presidential candidate briefed the Sultan on the purpose of his visit and sought his royal blessings ahead of the campaign.

After the palace visit, Atiku proceeded to the campaign venue along Ilorin Road, Sokoto, where thousands of supporters had already gathered for the flag-off.

The flag-off is expected to formally kick-start the ADC presidential campaign in the North-West and galvanise support for the party ahead of the general elections.

Party officials said Atiku will address supporters at the venue and present the party’s agenda for national unity, security and economic revival.

Tambuwal described Atiku’s visit as a demonstration of the party’s strength and acceptability in Sokoto State.

Dan’iya also expressed confidence that the ADC would win overwhelmingly in Sokoto State, citing growing support for the party across the state.

Security was tight around the palace and the campaign venue as supporters thronged the routes to catch a glimpse of the former Vice President.