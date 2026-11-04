Jaiz Bank’s Assets Hit N1.69tn as Deposits Rise toN1.52tn

Nume Ekeghe

Jaiz Bank Plc, recorded total assets ofN1.69 trillion and customer deposits of approximatelyN1.52 trillion as at September 30, 2026, reflecting continued growth in its balance sheet.

The Bank’s unaudited financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, showed that total assets rose by 31.6 per cent fromN1.29 trillion recorded at the end of December 2025 toN1.69 trillion. Customer deposits, comprising current deposits and unrestricted investment accounts, stood at approximatelyN1.52 trillion.

Gross earnings also increased by 16.1 per cent toN88.16 billion fromN75.90 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, driven by contributions from financing contracts, investment activities and other income streams.

Profit before tax rose marginally to N23.69 billion fromN23.29 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, while profit after tax increased toN23.28 billion fromN22.88 billion, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 1.8 per cent.

A breakdown of the earnings showed that income from financing contracts increased to N45.87 billion from N31.14 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, while income from investment activities stood at N38.14 billion.

“An increase of approximately 16.1% from N75.90 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025. The performance reflects contributions from its financing contracts, investment activities and other income streams.

“Profitability remained positive, with profit before tax rising to n23.69 billion, compared with N23.29 billion in the corresponding period of 2025. Profit after tax also increased to N23.28 billion from N22.88 billion, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 1.8 per cent,” the bank said.

It added, “Income from financing contracts increased to N45.87 billion from N31.14 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, while income from investment activities stood at ₦38.14 billion. These results highlight the contribution of the Bank’s financing and investment activities to its overall earnings performance.”