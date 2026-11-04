NCS Seizes N6.19bn Worth of Contraband, Foils 195 Smuggling Attempts 

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Acting Controller, Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A, Ikeja, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Oladapo Afeni, has said that the unit seized smuggled contrabands items worth about N6.19billion, aimed at sabotaging the economic development of the country.

Also, he said the unit foils 195 smuggling attempts in four weeks, warning under his watch the unit would remain resolute in its fight against smuggling, committed to revenue protection, and dedicated to professional, transparent, and intelligence-led customs operations.

Speaking at press briefing in Lagos, yesterday, Afeni, stated that the unit carries a critical mandate to suppress smuggling, protect government revenue, enforce customs law, safeguard Nigeria’s economy and security interests across its area of responsibility.

He noted that all these successes recorded upon his resumption as Acting Comptroller within weeks, was because Zone A have streamlined and coordinated internal processes, prioritised intelligence-driven enforcement, improved surveillance, risk-based examination, and stronger collaboration with relevant government agencies and stakeholders.

Afeni warned that the unit would continue to act professionally, enforce the law firmly, protect legitimate trade, and ensure that those who seek to undermine the nation’s economy are made to face the consequences of their actions.

According to him, under their renewed operational strategy, the unit have recorded significant successes in the interception of prohibited and unwholesome goods.

“Within the four weeks of my assumption here, the unit thwarted 195 smuggling attempts involving prohibited and restricted items with a total duty paid value of N6,194,695,947.5. The seizures include the following, Smuggled rice of 3,028 bags of 50 kg, 995 bags of 25 kg each, 104 bags of 20 kg each, and 207 of 5 kg. 5,986 parcels of cannabis, sativa and indica, weighing 3,407.83 kg. That is like 3.4 tonnes.

“Other are 173 cartons of imported smuggled frozen poultry product, 6,949 cartons of smuggled spaghetti, 459 bales and 39 jumbo sacks of second-hand clothing, 1,236 pieces of used tyers, 33 pieces of used rings, 8,025 litres of PMS, 57 cartons, 34 packs, and 6 pieces of coding syrup, already handed over to NABDAC, ”he said.

He stressed that these seizures go beyond mere statistics, but represent revenue recovered from depredation, local industries protected, and lives saved from dangerous and substandard goods.

“We will not measure our success by how much we seize, but by how much harm we have prevented. The volume of cannabis on display is of grave concern when considered alongside the World Drug Report of 2025 issued by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC, where cannabis remains the most available and widely used drug, while simultaneously accounting for an estimated 42 percent of drug use disorder cases worldwide,” headded.