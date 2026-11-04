Champion Breweries Grows Nine-month Revenue to N51.4bn

Champion Breweries Plc has announced its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2026, demonstrating resilient operating performance despite a challenging consumer demand environment and continued investment in strategic growth initiatives.

Group revenue rose 140% to N51.4 billion (2025: N21.4 billion). The company in a statement said the increase was driven mainly by the consolidation of enJOYbev B.V. The standalone brewery business recorded lower sales volumes, consistent with industry trends. Disciplined pricing and product mix optimisation helped protect its profitability.

Operating profit grew 48% to N6.3 billion (2025: N4.3 billion). Operating margin moderated as the Group absorbed integration costs and invested in route-to-market expansion, brand building and distribution.

Profit after tax rose to N2.18 billion (2025: N2.05 billion). This includes a net tax credit of approximately N1.3 billion, mainly from deferred tax recognised on temporary differences under IAS 12. That credit was partly offset by higher finance costs from acquisition funding and prevailing interest rates.

Commenting on the results, the Managing Director, Mr. Sampath Malolan, said: “Our results for the first nine months show the resilience of Champion Breweries at a time of softer consumer spending and volume pressure across the industry. Disciplined pricing, active portfolio management and a sustained focus on operational excellence allowed us to deliver solid profitability while advancing the strategic initiatives that will drive our future growth.”

“The successful integration of enJOYbev B.V. has broadened our growth platform and moves us closer to our ambition of building a diversified beverage group with multiple growth engines. We remain focused on operational efficiency, expanding our route to market and creating sustainable value for shareholders.”