Alleged Threat to Life, Property: Abuja Residents Cry to Wike, IG, Urge Respect of Court Order

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have raised the alarm over alleged threat to their lives and property situated at the Idu area of the FCT.

The residents under the platform of Valington Premium City Estate Idu Owners Association, in a Safe Our Soul (SOS), message to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike and the Inspector-General (IG) of Police, are seeking urgent intervention of relevant authorities to prevent the destruction of their property which are at various level of completion by an estate developer.

The group which disclosed that the matter is already a subject of litigation at the High Court of the FCT, lamented that moves are still on to threaten their lives and property, despite an order of court on parties to seize from taking any further steps in respect of the property known as Plot 93, Cadastral Zone E06, Gousa District.

Recall that Wingwall Design and Constructions Ltd, LCR Limited, and Cityview Parks and Resort, laying claim to Plot 93, Cadastral Zone E06, Gousa District, had dragged the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to court over the said property which the subscribers have started building upon, after obtaining approval from the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

“We write as the Valington Premium City Estate Idu Owners Association, writing through our Board of Trustees member, Chidi Imoko (on behalf of all innocent subscribers and property owners within Valington Premium City Estate). We bring to your esteemed office an urgent Save Our Soul (SOS) appeal regarding the brazen, lawless, and contemptuous activities of Wingwall Design and Constructions Ltd, LCR Limited, and Cityview Parks and Resort (alongside their directors, servants, agents, and privies).

“They are currently taking the law into their own hands, employing state apparatus and armed thugs, and committing violent encroachment, demolition, and criminal destruction of properties belonging to our subscribers—actions directly subverting an active and subsisting court order”, the letter read in part.

Recall that Justice S. B. Belgore of the FCT High Court had on October 8, ordered all parties in the suit marked: FCT/HC/CV/899/2026, to maintain status quo, and had adjourned to November 16, to hear all pending applications before the court.

Recall also that the same order was issued to parties on July 3.

However, speaking with journalists shortly after the visit to the FCT Minister and the IG, on Tuesday, chairman of the association, Mr Walter Mmeje, explained that they are not contesting ownership of the land but, that as subscribers they don’t want their investment go down the drain, as most of them who are retirees have put their lives savings into the building project.

Mmeje alleged that City View/LCR/Wingwall has marked for demolition and in other ways aggressively encroached on subscribers’ plots and buildings, which are subject of ongoing litigation.

“On 18/09/2026, LCR, City View/ Wingwall Designs entered into Valington Premium City (together with persons they purported to be agents from FCDA Development Control) and marked houses in the estate as earmarked for demolition. We attach photographic evidence of the markings.

On Wednesday 23/09/2026, LCR, City View/ Wingwall Designs staff/agents entered into Valington Premium City and pegged paths for roads across subscriber’s properties.

On Friday 25/09/2026 LCR, City View/ Wingwall Designs aggressively brought tractors and proceeded to grade what they have stated is an internal road across plots of land belonging to innocent subscribers”, the chairman said.

The subscribers further alleged that City View/LCR/Wingwall Designs have continued to extensively advertise, sell and develop land in Plot 93, in total disregard of the court ordered injunction that all parties maintain status quo.

While alleging that the plaintiff brought bulldozers onto Valington Premium Estate and demolished the fence, the subscribers described the stationing of bulldozers in front of Valington Premium City subscribers’ buildings, as an act which was clearly meant to harass, intimidate and threaten law-abiding subscribers on their own property.

“When stopped from doing so by Valington Premium City subscribers and security, City View/LCR/Wingwall Designs returned with Police Officers and forced entry onto Valington Premium City property.

City View/LCR/Wingwall Designs have built fences encompassing land belonging to Valington Premium City, which means access to Valington Premium City is now sealed, making Valington Premium City inaccessible to legitimate subscribers.

“We call on your esteemed person and office to uphold the law of the land through abiding by, and enforcing the order of the court in this case”, the letter read.