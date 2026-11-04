Rights Activist, Adeyanju, Commends DSS on Release, Compensation of Four IPOB Suspects

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Rights activist and Abuja-based lawyer, Mr Deji Adeyanju, has commended the leadership of the Department of State Services (DSS), on the release and subsequent payment of compensation to four persons held in custody, over suspicion of being members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Adeyanju made the commendation while confirming that the detainees, who had been in custody for the last four years, had been released to him.

According to security sources, the suspects freed include Emele Uduma Ibe, Berefgagha Appah, Ondokeyilemi Aggry, and Oyeinmokebebeton Aggry.

They were arrested in May 2022, in Sampou and Akeddei communities in Kolokuma/Opokuma and Sagbama local government areas of Bayelsa State.

A source disclosed, “The agency established that they had been misled into believing that they would each receive a monthly payment of N100,000 under the federal government’s Amnesty Programme, not knowing that they were being lured by a group of IPOB members who are now facing trial.”

Besides approving their release, the DSS director-general also approved an initial payment of N20 million, out of which, each suspect is to receive N5 million as compensation after being cleared of alleged membership of IPOB.

Confirming the development to THISDAY newspaper, Adeyanju, who disclosed being at the forefront of the struggle for the release of innocent Nigerians in various detention facilities across the country, acknowledged the commendable leadership of the DSS under Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi.

He stated, “Yes, I can confirm. We have been at the forefront of securing several of these releases and more are still to come because many people have been kept in Wawa barracks in Niger State.

“We must sincerely commend the leadership of the DSS over the release. Our stand is simple; no innocent Nigerian should be kept in custody because they were arrested in mass arrest several years ago. This people have been there more than four years – this is what necessitated the push for compensation that they cannot be released like that, without compensation.

“So, we thank the DG for listening to our plea on the issue of compensation.”

Meanwhile, the rights activist also regretted the arbitrary arrest of Nigerians, stressing, “The issue of arresting people before investigation should be forbidden.”

According to him, the situation is the reason many people are languishing in detention facilities all across the country.

Adeyanju stated, “Look at the army, the army have hundreds of people in the DIA and the place is 40 feet under the ground.

“People are having respiratory problems, people are dying in custody, and people there have health issues.

“There should always be investigation before arrest, this is my advice to the DSS and other security agencies.”

He condemned the administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari for the arbitrary arrest and detention of thousands of people at the Wawa barracks, for more than eight, nine years without trial, adding, “That is what we are pursuing.”

Ibe, who spoke on behalf of the others, expressed gratitude to the DSS boss. He described the day as the happiest of his life.

He disclosed that the experience had taught him a valuable lesson which he would share with others. He offered prayers for God’s continued blessings upon the DSS boss and the management of the Service.

Recall that upon assuming office in 2024, the DG ordered a review of over 300 inherited terrorism cases. Currently, the DSS panel has been able to decongest its facility to about 100 after thorough investigations, paying over N1 billion in compensation.

The DSS boss awarded N20 million and covered the medical bills of a Jos based businessman, who was shot erroneously by service personnel in Plateau State.

Chineze Ozoadibe was also compensated with N10 million after she was wrongfully arrested. Sunday Ifedi was also compensated with N10 million after investigation cleared him of ties with IPOB.

Similarly, Kenneth Okechukwu Nwafor was also paid N5 million after investigation absolved him of IPOB allegations.

There are numerous other cases that the DSS handled quietly.

Adeyanju said, “Like other compensated suspects, the DSS will also offer psychological, medical support to these four, in addition to the initial amount given.”

“I’m confident the DSS will also help further reintegration into the society,” revealed a source.

The DSS director-general, in a recent maiden media interview, admitted that, as humans, the DSS is prone to mistakes. However, where there was injury, Mr Ajayi said there must be remedy.

“Where we admit our mistakes, we offer compensation, and seek ways to improve operations in tandem with the rule of law,” he said.