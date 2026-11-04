NIMC Arrests Illegal NIN Operators in Abuja, Seizes Enrolment Equipment

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has arrested several operators allegedly involved in illegal National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment, unauthorised data modification and extortion during an enforcement operation in Gwagwalada and other locations in Abuja.

The Commission also seized equipment used for illegal enrolment as part of an intensified crackdown on activities it said posed a threat to the integrity and security of Nigeria’s National Identity Management System.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, said the operation was conducted by NIMC’s Inspectorate Compliance and Enforcement Unit (ICEU).

He said the exercise underscored the Commission’s determination to end unauthorised enrolment activities and unethical practices, particularly extortion and the circumvention of official procedures.

According to the statement, many of the challenges encountered by NIN holders arise from attempts to bypass established enrolment and modification procedures.

NIMC stressed that NIN enrolment must be conducted exclusively at its approved enrolment centres, while requests for modification of personal data should be processed through its self-service platform at www.nimc.gov.ng.

The Commission also urged NIN holders to download the NINAuth application from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store to enhance the security of their identity records, print their NIN slips and access other security-related benefits.

The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, reiterated the Commission’s zero-tolerance policy towards extortion and unethical conduct.

She said the Commission remained committed to providing seamless and hitch-free NIN enrolment services to Nigerians and legal residents.

NIMC urged applicants and existing NIN holders to use only its approved channels for enrolment and related services, warning against patronising unauthorised operators.

She advised members of the public to obtain accurate information through the commission’s official website and verified social media platforms.