Natasha Marks Three Years in Senate, Donates Smart Devices to Kogi Schools

• Senator visits three secondary schools, promotes digital learning and literacy

•Says geographical location should not limit students’ access to knowledge

•School authorities commend her commitment to education, human capital development

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The intervention, according to a statement by her Media Office on Tuesday, was undertaken on Monday.

The statement explained that the exercise took the Senator to OCSS Oboroke, Adavi Model Secondary School, Adavi Eba, and Community Secondary School, Obangede, all in Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The distribution is aimed at strengthening digital learning, improving students’ access to educational resources and promoting technological literacy among young people in the senatorial district.

Speaking during the visits, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the intervention reflected her conviction that effective political representation must be measured by its impact on the lives of constituents rather than legislative activities alone.

She said education remained one of the most important investments in the future of society, stressing that students in rural communities should have access to opportunities available to their counterparts in more developed areas.

She said, “For me, the essence of representation is not simply to occupy an office or make speeches in the chambers of the National Assembly. It is about making a difference in the lives of the people who entrusted us with their mandate.

“Education remains one of the most important investments we can make in the future of our society. These smart devices are not merely computers; they are instruments of opportunity, learning, innovation and empowerment.

“I want our children to understand that their geographical location should never limit their access to knowledge or their aspirations in life,” she added.

The senator urged the beneficiaries to make productive use of the devices, embrace digital literacy and remain committed to their academic pursuits.

She also charged teachers and school administrators to ensure that the equipment was properly maintained and deployed strictly for educational purposes.

Reflecting on her three years in the Senate, Akpoti-Uduaghan said she remained conscious of the responsibility attached to the mandate given to her by the people of Kogi Central.

She pledged to sustain interventions aimed at improving the welfare of constituents and facilitating development across the district.

The Senator’s constituency development agenda, according to the statement, covers education, healthcare, infrastructure, economic empowerment, agriculture and youth development.

In the health sector, she has advocated the establishment of the Federal Medical Centre, Ihima, through Senate Bill 521, an initiative intended to improve access to specialist medical services in Kogi Central and neighbouring communities.

Her other constituency interventions include advocacy for improved road infrastructure, potable water, school facilities, solar-powered public infrastructure, agricultural support, skills acquisition and economic empowerment programmes for women and young people.

On the legislative front, she has also engaged in debates and advocacy on public accountability, social justice, equitable resource allocation and responsive governance.

At Community Secondary School, Obangede, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Shehu Sule, commended the senator for extending her educational interventions to the institution.

Sule, who spoke during the visit, described the senator’s engagement with the school as an opportunity to recognise her contributions to education and human capital development.

He said the senator’s interventions had demonstrated the importance of connecting legislative representation with the developmental needs of communities.

According to him, the provision of smart devices would strengthen the school’s educational objectives and expose students to wider learning opportunities.

He also praised Akpoti-Uduaghan for serving as an inspiration to young people, particularly girls aspiring to leadership positions.

“We are therefore deeply blessed to be in your presence and be part of the history you have created through uncommon quality representation, provision of people-oriented projects, immense contribution to human capital development and great strides towards education,” he said.

Sule further appealed for sustained collaboration between the senator and the school, noting that access to modern educational facilities was increasingly important to students’ academic development.

He disclosed that the school community wished to recognise the senator’s contributions through an award in appreciation of her commitment to education and youth development.

The school authorities expressed optimism that the intervention would improve students’ exposure to digital technology and enhance their capacity to compete in an increasingly technology-driven world.

The latest intervention forms part of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s anniversary activities and her broader constituency engagement strategy, which places emphasis on education, infrastructure, healthcare and economic opportunities.

Three years after her election into the 10th Senate, the senator said she remained committed to ensuring that the mandate entrusted to her translated into tangible benefits for residents of Kogi Central.

She reiterated that her priority was to sustain people-oriented programmes and legislative initiatives capable of improving the social and economic conditions of her constituents.

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has donated smart devices, including laptop computers, to selected secondary schools in her constituency as part of activities marking her third anniversary in the Senate