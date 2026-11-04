  • Wednesday, 4th November, 2026

Adegbuyi, Akekoromowei Make 2026 CAF Young Player Shortlist

Featured | 4 seconds ago

Flamingos rising star Kemi Adegbuyi and Falconets and Benfica striker Janet ‘Semenya’ Akekoromowei have made the 10-person shortlist for the 2026 CAF Young Player (women).

Adegbuyi, 16, has been among the goals as the Flamingos reached the U17 World Cup semifinal for only the second time.

She has also been outstanding at the WAFU B level as well as in the NWFL.

‘Semenya’, on the other hand, featured for the Falconets at the U20 World Cup in Poland earlier in the year.

The other nominees include Grace-Ruth Sery, Rose Kadzere, Adji Ndiaye, Romaine Gandonou and Winfrida Gerald

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