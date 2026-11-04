Access Holdings to Advance Africa’s Capital Mobilisation Agenda

Access Holdings Plc will advance the case for African financial institutions to convert scale into greater economic impact when leaders from across the continent’s financial ecosystem gather for the Africa Financial Summit (AFIS) 2026 in Luanda, Angola.

Participating as a Diamond Sponsor alongside its flagship subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, the Group will bring its pan-African experience to discussions on one of the continent’s most pressing priorities: how to mobilise more capital for productive investment, deepen regional trade and financial integration, and expand access to finance for businesses and households.

Chairman, Access Holdings Plc, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, will lead the Group’s delegation, which includes, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna and Executive Director, African Subsidiaries, Access Bank Plc, Seyi Kumapayi,.

For Access Holdings, the conversation in Luanda goes beyond the growth of individual financial institutions. It is about how African institutions can use their reach, capabilities and partnerships to address the continent’s financing needs and create sustainable value for businesses, economies, communities and shareholders.

Commenting on the Bank’s participation, Ogbonna, said: “Businesses need finance that moves across borders as easily as their ambitions do. At AFIS 2026, we will show how Access Bank is turning its pan-African scale into real value by connecting markets, supporting enterprise and widening access to financial services.”

These priorities reflect Access Holdings’ view that Africa’s financial future will depend not only on the size or profitability of its institutions, but also on their ability to channel capital towards the real economy, enable businesses to grow and connect African markets more effectively.

Co-hosted by the International Finance Corporation and Jeune Afrique Media Group, AFIS 2026 will convene more than 1,250 African and global financial leaders and regulators. The summit, themed ‘Making Capital Count: Unlocking Growth Through African Finance’, will examine practical ways to mobilise private investment, direct finance to the real economy, turn African savings into African investment and deepen regional integration.