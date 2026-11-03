SON Unveils Cylinder Recirculation Scheme to Curtail Spread of Unsafe Units

* Targets 43m certified units

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has launched the National Cylinder Recirculation Programme (NCRP) to curtail the spread of unsafe, expired and substandard liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders across the country.

Unveiled at the Nigerian Alliance for Clean Cooking (NACC) Conference 2026 in Abuja, the N2.27 trillion national initiative sets out a coordinated regulatory framework to register, inspect, track and recirculate LPG cylinders across all six geopolitical zones.

The programme targets the deployment of at least 43 million certified cylinders and the establishment of 42 Authorized Requalification Facilities (ARFs) nationwide to replace unsafe units currently in circulation.

Under the new system, every cylinder will be onboarded onto a central National Cylinder Registry and assigned a unique QR code, enabling regulators and industry participants to trace each unit from manufacture through distribution, inspection, and maintenance.

Cylinders returned through approved retail channels will undergo testing at ARFs, where units meeting national quality standards will re-enter the market, while defective ones will be impounded for corrective action or safe disposal.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, represented by the ministry’s Director of Weights and Measures, Dr. Salim Mohammed, described the rollout as a transformative investment in public safety, industrial growth and skilled job creation aimed at establishing long-term stability in the LPG sector.

“This programme is more than a regulatory initiative; it is a transformative N2.27 trillion national investment in safety, industrialization and human development. By deploying at least 43 million certified cylinders and establishing 42 requalification centres nationwide, we are creating thousands of skilled jobs and laying the foundation for long-term sector planning,” she said.

During a panel session on expanding clean cooking access, industry leaders and regulatory officials highlighted the operational requirements needed to scale the framework.

Mr. Sabo Ahmed Barau, representing the Executive Director of Health, Safety, and Community Relations at the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), stressed that regulatory oversight will cover all stages from bulk storage to last-mile delivery to safeguard Nigerian households.

Addressing investment needs, Managing Director of FuelTree, Dr. ‘Bekeme Olowola, represented by the company’s Chief Technologist, Mr. Femi Oye, stated that verifiable empirical data through digital tracking is essential for unlocking commercial equity, grants and specialized climate financing.

On distribution, Founder of Falcon Corporation and Century One, Prof. Joseph Aigbedion, noted that primary storage infrastructure must be linked with arterial, community-level distribution clusters to reach families effectively.

CEO of Cook-Blue and Chiffinity Intelligence Consult, Princess Odiaka, highlighted the role of composite cylinders and community-based models in widening access, citing a “Trash-to-Cook” initiative in rural households.

She said: “Through our ‘Trash-to-Cook’ initiative, rural women exchange recyclable household waste to pay for clean gas refills. By turning discarded waste into currency, we address affordability, clean up the environment, and deliver clean cooking as an accessible service right to their doorsteps.”

SON is executing the NCRP in collaboration with government agencies and industry partners, including the NMDPRA, the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), and the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs.

Following its domestic launch, Nigeria plans to present its digital safety and traceability framework to the international community at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.