2027: Indigenes Vow to Defend ‘Ogun for Ogun’ Mandate, As Adebutu, Deputy Tour Wards

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Indigenes of Ogun State have restated their resolve to protect their heritage and ensure that the ‘Ogun for Ogun’ mandate of prominent stakeholders in the state is actualised in the 2027 governorship election in the state.

They made this pledge in their separate remarks during the ward-to-ward tours embarked upon by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Oladipupo Adebutu, and his running mate, Yemi Sowunmi-Kolapo, declaring their support for the candidates ahead of the poll.

Adebutu and Kolapo have in the past weeks been touring wards across all the local government areas in Ogun, mobilising indigenes and intimating them with their seven-point agenda tagged: ‘ITURA DE.’

Many grassroots dwellers who were meeting Adebutu and Kolapo for the first time were excited to receive the candidates to their communities as they welcomed them with fanfare.

Indigenes also had the opportunity of having town hall discussions with the PDP candidates where they enumerated the challenges they are facing in their various communities.

They urged Adebutu to fix their deplorable roads and assist farmers with seedlings and modern agricultural equipment to enable them to produce food in large quantity for the state.

Speaking at different ward engagements, stakeholders resolved to mobilise support for the ‘Ogun for Ogun’ mandate, stressing that: “It will be a slap on our dear state if a stranger is allowed to rule over us.”

At Alagada Ward, Obafemi Owode LGA, Mrs. Folasade Ogunye, a market leader, said she was backing the ‘Ogun for Ogun’ movement because indigenes understand the pains of the grassroots.

She said: “We, the women of Obafemi Owode, have suffered neglect. Our roads to the markets are bad and our children need jobs. We want someone who grew up here, who knows our language and our struggles.

“Apart from that, it would be a disservice to the memory of our heroes for an outsider to dictate the fortune of our people. That is why we have pledged to go from house to house to secure this mandate. It is about our pride as Ogun indigenes.”

At Alapakooni community in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of the state, some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), set some bunches of brooms ablaze, saying they decided to dump the party because they could not continue to support a candidate who has not been able to state his true identity.

Tunde Akinola, a community youth coordinator at Alapakooni Ward, said: “We decided to join this ward meeting today with our incoming governor Adebutu because we love our state and can’t trade it on the altar of politics. We want to follow the person we know and that will deliver.”

A stakeholder and farmer at Onidunu Ward, identified as Deji Bamidele, said: “In this community, farming is our life but we have been left with cutlasses while other states use tractors. When Adebutu explained ITURA DE and how agriculture will be mechanised, we saw hope.

“We are committing our farmers’ cooperative of over 300 members to this ‘Ogun for Ogun’ cause to ensure our land is governed by our own.”

At Owode Ward 3, Obafemi Owode LGA, Alhaja Sariyu Bankole, a retired teacher, said her commitment was driven by the need to protect Ogun’s political legacy.

“We cannot mortgage our heritage. Ogun State is the home of great leaders. Allowing non-indigenes to take over will erase our history. I have told all my former students and their parents in this ward that we must vote for our own. That is our covenant,” she stated.

Similarly, in Ward 10, Sagamu LGA, Comrade Bayo Oduwole, a youth leader, said the youth were tired of being spectators.

“Courageous indigenes of this state have said we should not allow strangers to rule over us and we agree completely. The ‘Ogun for Ogun’ mandate is not about tribalism, it is about competence and belonging. We know Adebutu’s family history here. We know all that they have done. We know how compassionate Iya Sunnah has been. We will mobilise our youth with voter education and door-to-door campaigns to ensure victory,” he said.

In his response, Adebutu thanked the indigenes for their warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to the ‘Ogun for Ogun’ mandate.

“This tour has shown me that our people are yearning for true homegrown leadership. The ITURA DE agenda is not just a slogan, it is a social contract to restore dignity, fix our roads, empower our farmers, create jobs for our youth and return Ogun State to true glory. We are not just campaigning, we are listening, and we will deliver,” he said.

Also speaking, the Ogun PDP deputy governorship candidate, Yemi Kolapo, assured residents that their administration would be inclusive and grassroots-driven.

She said: “What we have seen in all the wards we have visited is genuine love for Ogun State. As a mother and a daughter of this soil, I assure you that our government will prioritise women, children, education and primary healthcare. We will not disappoint you. This ‘Ogun for Ogun’ mandate is a mandate for all of us to save our state from dangerous intrusion.”