Senate Hails Return of Peace At NVRI Vom After Appointment Crisis 

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Senate Committee on Livestock and Animal Husbandry has commended the management of the National Veterinary Research Institute (NVRI), Vom, and affiliated animal production institutions for restoring peace and strengthening relations with their host communities following tensions that arose over the appointment of a new provost earlier this year.

A member of the committee and senator representing Plateau Central, Senator Diket Satso Plang, led the oversight visit to the NVRI complex in Vom as part of the Senate’s constitutional responsibility to assess the operations of federal institutions under its purview and evaluate developments following the protests that greeted the appointment of Professor Abdullahi Ahmed as Provost of the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology (FCAHPT).

The July protests had raised concerns within the host community and temporarily disrupted activities at the institution.

However, during the visit, committee members were informed that extensive consultations involving institutional management, community leaders, youth groups and other stakeholders had successfully resolved the issues and restored normalcy.

Addressing management and heads of the co-hosted institutions, Senator Plang and members of the committee expressed satisfaction with the prevailing atmosphere of peace and cooperation, noting that the crisis had been resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

The committee praised the leadership of the institution for fostering inclusiveness and collaboration among staff drawn from different ethnic and cultural backgrounds, describing the development as a model for national unity and peaceful coexistence.

Committee members also reflected on the historical significance of the veterinary research hub in Vom, recalling that the Nigerian Institute for Veterinary Research was established in 1924 and has remained a cornerstone of animal health research and development in the country for more than a century. They noted that the facility has continued to expand with the growth of other specialised institutions dedicated to animal production and laboratory technology.

Reaffirming the National Assembly’s commitment to supporting livestock development and veterinary research, Senator Plang assured the management that the Senate would continue to provide legislative backing through appropriations, oversight and policy support to strengthen the institutions’ mandates and enhance their contributions to national food security.

The lawmakers also commended traditional rulers, community leaders and youth representatives for embracing dialogue and demonstrating restraint during the period of disagreement, stressing that sustained engagement remains essential to preserving peace and promoting development.

Speaking during the engagement, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the National Veterinary Research Institute, Dr. Dashe Yakubu Gunya, disclosed that the institution had achieved what he described as about 95 per cent peace and stability following the resolution of the dispute.

He attributed the breakthrough to the intervention and support of critical stakeholders, including political leaders in Plateau State, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, traditional institutions and members of the host community who chose the path of dialogue despite the initial agitation.

Dr. Gunya particularly acknowledged the role played by the Gbong Gwom Jos, the District Head of Vwang and community leaders for their willingness to listen and work towards a peaceful settlement of the issues.

He also expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, the minister overseeing the sector and President Tinubu for embracing a conciliatory approach that prioritised peace and community harmony.

According to him, while substantial progress has been made, discussions are continuing to address the remaining concerns raised by the host community, particularly in the area of corporate social responsibility.

He disclosed that the Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology and the Federal College of Veterinary and Medical Laboratory Technology were working on initiatives aimed at mobilising resources and expanding support for the host community as part of efforts to consolidate peace and strengthen relations between the institutions and their neighbours.

The Senate delegation subsequently pledged to maintain close engagement with the institutions and surrounding communities to ensure that the gains achieved through dialogue are sustained and translated into long-term development and stability in the area.