Securty Operatives Rescue Eight Kidnap Victims in Kaduna 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Eight persons abducted by bandits in Millennium City and Marraban Rido, areas of Kaduna metropolis have been rescued in a joint operations by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian Army.

The Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, disclosed this at a press conference on Tuesday at DSS Command headquarters in Kaduna.

He said the operation was “part of sustained efforts to identify, disrupt and dismantle criminal networks responsible for recurring abductions in the Millennium City General Area and its environs”.

He noted that the area had witnessed recurring incidents of kidnapping, generating considerable public concern and attracting media attention over the safety of residents and other stakeholders.

He identified the victims as Jamila Muhammad, 27, wife of Abdulkadir Bello; Talatu Yakubu, 40; Yunana Bawa, 30; Calista Bishop, 27; Chidinma Onuwere, 36; Eucharia Obi, 41; Godiya Victor, 50; and Miracle Alex, and an eight-year-old girl.

The commissioner said the successive breakthrough demonstrated the determination of security agencies to ensure the rescue of kidnap victims and dismantle criminal networks operating across the state.

He acknowledged the strategic coordination and contributions of the ONSA, the operational support of the Nigeria Police Force, the intelligence-driven efforts of the DSS and the involvement of the Nigerian Army in the operations.

Rabiu also commended the Kaduna State government for its continued support and cooperation with security agencies in tackling kidnapping and banditry.

The police commissioner assured residents that the government, working with security agencies, was intensifying efforts to eliminate kidnapping and banditry across Kaduna State.

He added that the ongoing security operations would be sustained and strengthened to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

Rabiu assured the people of additional deployment of personnel and equipment, including 30 vans and eight armoured personal carriers to ensure a secured environment.

Rabiu, however, called on residents to complement the efforts of security agencies by remaining vigilant and providing credible, accurate and actionable intelligence on the activities, identities and movements of suspected kidnappers, bandits and other criminal elements in their communities.

He assured members of the public that information supplied to security agencies would be treated with the necessary confidentiality and acted upon appropriately.

He also urged traditional and community leaders and other stakeholders to support the campaign against insecurity.