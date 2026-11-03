Oke-Ogun Residents Benefit from Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation Medical Mission

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

No fewer than 2,000 residents of Iseyin and other communities across the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State are expected to benefit from a four-day free medical outreach organised under the auspices of the Olusegun Obasanjo Foundation.

The Founder of the Foundation, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, while speaking Tuesday during the humanitarian initiative, hosted in Iseyin through the support of a renowned legal practitioner, Mr Ahmed Raji (SAN), emphasised the importance of giving back to the society by those who have the means through communal efforts

According to him, the medical mission was designed to bring essential healthcare closer to residents of the ancient town and neighbouring communities, stating that it formed part of the Foundation’s continuing commitment to improving healthcare access, promoting disease prevention and supporting vulnerable members of the society.

While lauding Raji for its support for the Foundation, Obasanjo said those with the wherewithal have a responsibility to help humanity through their wealth, maintaining that the Foundation is committed to advance human security, health improvement and the promotion of healthier communities.

He said: “The outreach to Iseyin was part of the Foundation’s commitment to improving the health and well-being of vulnerable Nigerians through accessible medical interventions. It will provide free eye and ear medical services to residents, particularly those who might otherwise struggle to access essential healthcare.

“Indeed, the overaching mission of the Foundation is to contribute to human security and sustainable development by improving the quality of life of vulnerable people across the country through its core focus of health, education, nutrition and youth empowerment.

“The Iseyin medical mission also underscores the importance of taking preventive healthcare services to grassroots communities, where early diagnosis, professional medical advice and timely intervention can help reduce the burden of preventable illnesses.”

The Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Dr. Olalekan Makinde, described the medical mission as a humanitarian intervention reflecting Obasanjo’s commitment to accessible healthcare, disclosing that the Foundation is the only one in the country giving hearing aids to those in need for free.

He said the Foundation is committed to humanitarian service, accessible healthcare and community development, adding that the medical mission was designed to support elderly citizens; children and families; people with hearing challenge; and low-income and vulnerable residents.

Raji, in his remarks, said his support for the medical mission, which attracted traditional rulers, religious leaders, community stakeholders and residents from across the Oke-Ogun region and the state in general, was basically an avenue for him to give back and contribute his own quota to the development of the society.