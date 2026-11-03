GISG Inaugurates Coordinators, to Mobilise for Tinubu, Oborevwori

The Global Initiative Support Group (GISG) for Sheriff 2027 has inaugurated its coordinators and canvassers across the 25 local government areas of Delta State, with a charge to intensify grassroots mobilisation for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election.

The inauguration, held in Ughelli, brought together members of the group from across the state, APC leaders, political stakeholders, women and youth leaders, as well as representatives of the group’s diaspora chapter.

Performing the inauguration on behalf of the Delta State APC Chairman, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, the Delta South Senatorial Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Amgbaduba, commended the Convener, Olorogun Festus Ahon, the Chairman, Chief Josiah Ntekume and other members of the group for establishing a support structure with presence across the state and among Deltans in the Diaspora.

Amgbaduba, who described the group’s organisational spread as impressive, said its presence in the 25 local government areas demonstrated its capacity to mobilise support at the grassroots.

He attributed the emergence of the group to the performance of Governor Oborevwori, noting that the administration’s impact was increasingly visible in infrastructure, healthcare, education and other critical sectors.

According to him, several communities that previously experienced difficulties with road access are now witnessing major construction activities, while improvements in public institutions and investments in social infrastructure reflect the administration’s commitment to development.

He also cited the governor’s approval of a 13th-month salary for state civil servants as evidence of his administration’s concern for workers’ welfare.

The APC chieftain urged members of the support group to extend their mobilisation efforts beyond the governor to President Tinubu, senators, members of the House of Representatives and the Delta State House of Assembly, stressing the need for a comprehensive victory for the party at all levels.

He charged the coordinators and canvassers at the senatorial, local government, ward and unit levels to return to their respective communities, engage residents and strengthen the party’s structures ahead of the elections.

Amgbaduba urged members not to be distracted by opposition activities but to remain focused on their assignment, expressing confidence in the party’s ability to secure victory in 2027.

Speaking at the event, convener of the group and Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olorogun Festus Ahon, said the initiative was established by his friends from across the globe to mobilise support for Governor Oborevwori’s re-election and the success of other APC candidates.

Ahon described the group’s assignment as straightforward, urging its coordinators and canvassers to take the campaign to the grassroots through door-to-door mobilisation and direct engagement with voters.

He tasked members to move from one ward and reach residents at the polling-unit level, insisting that the campaign must go beyond political meetings to meaningful contact with the electorate.

The CPS said the group was committed to mobilising support for Tinubu, Oborevwori and all APC candidates, adding that the party was working towards a five-over-five victory in the 2027 general elections.

He maintained that the projects and policies of the Oborevwori administration in education, healthcare, infrastructure and other sectors provided a strong basis for the group’s campaign, while urging members to sustain the momentum through effective grassroots engagement.

Earlier, Chairman of the group, Chief Josiah Ntekume, said the inauguration marked an important step in the group’s determination to build a formidable mobilisation network across the state in support of Tinubu, Oborevwori and all APC candidates in 2027.

He urged the newly inaugurated coordinators and canvassers to remain united, committed and dedicated to taking the group’s message to every ward and polling unit.

He also acknowledged the contributions of party leaders, members and supporters, particularly those in the diaspora, towards building the organisation, expressing optimism that the inauguration would strengthen its capacity to achieve its objectives.

Dignitaries at the event include; the APC State Organising Secretary, Hon. Emmanuel Egbabor; Hon. Abel Oshevire; Comrade Ologe Elijah; the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Media, Dr Nelson Egware, among other party leaders and stakeholders.