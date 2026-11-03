Bamidele: National Assembly Proposes 74 Special Seats for Women

• Says proposal allocates 37 seats each to Senate, House of Representatives

•Three additional seats proposed for women in each state assembly

Sunday Ehigiator





The National Assembly has proposed the creation of 74 additional seats exclusively reserved for women in Senate and House of Representatives as part of ongoing efforts to address gender imbalance in Nigeria’s political representation.

The proposal, which also provides for three additional seats for women in each of the 36 state Houses of Assembly, is designed to expand women’s participation in legislative decision-making without displacing existing constituencies or elected lawmakers.

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed the proposal on Monday while speaking at the 2026 Law Week organised by the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Ekiti State Chapter.

Bamidele, who is also Vice Chairman of Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, said the proposal formed part of the ongoing constitution amendment exercise being undertaken by the 10th National Assembly.

He explained that the proposed arrangement would provide 37 additional seats in Senate and another 37 in House of Representatives, ensuring that every state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory would have one additional representative in each chamber.

According to him, the proposed special seats are intended to provide women with greater access to elective positions and decision-making platforms, particularly against the background of their historically low representation in Nigeria’s legislative institutions.

He stated, “A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to provide for special seats for women in the National and State Houses of Assembly and for related matters is receiving our attention at the National Assembly.”

Bamidele disclosed that the Constitution Review Committee had also recommended three additional seats for women in each State House of Assembly.

He stressed that the proposed seats would be exclusively reserved for women and would not affect existing electoral constituencies or displace any serving lawmaker.

The arrangement, he added, would operate for 16 years, covering four electoral cycles, after which it would undergo a comprehensive review.

Bamidele explained, “This arrangement is proposed to run for a period of 16 years, four electoral cycles, before a comprehensive review. This is a sunset clause designed to ensure sustainability and to allow for the organic development of a more inclusive political culture.”

The senate leader expressed confidence that the proposal would secure the necessary legislative backing, particularly from the state Houses of Assembly, whose approval is constitutionally required to complete the amendment process.

“We are actively and strategically engaging with the State Houses of Assembly, as their concurrence is a constitutional sine qua non for bringing this reform to fruition,” he said.

Bamidele described the proposed special seats as a fundamental democratic reform rather than a partisan political initiative, stating that a representative democracy cannot function effectively while excluding a substantial proportion of the population from legislative decision-making.

He said the initiative followed extensive consultations and consensus-building, adding that the National Assembly deliberately commenced the constitutional review process early to allow sufficient time for scrutiny and wider stakeholder participation.

He said the 10th National Assembly’s commitment to the initiative had also been strengthened by advocacy from prominent figures, including the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Bamidele stated that the under-representation of women in political institutions required deliberate legislative intervention. He said the proposed reform was intended to strengthen democratic inclusion and ensure that women’s interests received adequate attention in the formulation of public policies.

He stated, “The special seat initiative is not a partisan endeavour. It is a historic imperative.

“The rationale is anchored on a simple, yet profound, principle of constitutional law: the foundational precept of representative democracy.

“A democracy that systematically excludes over half of its population from the decision-making tables that determine their futures is, at best, a flawed democracy and, at worst, a veiled oligarchy.”

The senate leader also highlighted the need for legislative interventions to protect women, children, and other vulnerable groups, particularly in the areas of healthcare, education, and social protection.

He maintained that government had a responsibility to provide adequate safeguards where prevailing market conditions, cultural practices, and institutional weaknesses failed to protect vulnerable citizens.

On access to justice, Bamidele insisted that the country’s legal framework must respond effectively to emerging threats against women and children, stressing that justice should not remain a constitutional promise or a provision in the statute books.

“Rather, it must be accessible, affordable, timely, and effective,” he said.

Bamidele added, “A woman who suffers domestic violence must be able to seek protection without intimidation or social condemnation. A child who experiences abuse must be heard, protected from further harm, and provided with appropriate support.

“Victims must have access to legal assistance, medical care, and psychosocial services, while perpetrators must be held accountable in accordance with due process and the rule of law.”

FIDA, Ekiti State Chapter, chaired by Mrs. Ayobami Olowoyo-Richards, organised the Law Week with the theme, “Justice in a Changing World: Responding to New Challenges Affecting Women and Children.”

The event was attended by Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Information and National Orientation, Hon. Steve Fatoba; Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye; and other dignitaries.