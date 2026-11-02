YPM Pledges to Deliver 2mVotes for Tinubu, Yayi, Others

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A major political campaign group for All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2027 elections in Ogun State, Yayi Progressives Movement (YPM), had promised to deliver not less than two million votes for President Bola Tinubu and also to ensure that the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Solomon Adeola, emerged as the next governor of the Gateway State in 2027.

The group also promised to work assiduously to ensure that the Ogun East Senatorial Candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and House of Representatives and State Assembly candidates emerged victorious in the senatorial district.

The Convener of YPM, Hon. Amstrong Tope Akintunde, revealed the determination of the group while speaking at the Ogun East Mega Rally organised by the Yayi Progressives Movement.

The event, held at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode, served as a major political grassroots mobilisation in support of the re -election of Tinubu and other party candidates for the forthcoming elections.

The stadium gathering was preceded by a rally around several streets in the town as

political groups, artisan federations, market associations, and youth bodies from all nine local government areas in Ogun East assembled early in the morning to declare their support for the APC.

Drummers, cultural troupes, and motorbikes led the procession, with participants chanting slogans supporting Senator Adeola’s legislative track record, highlighting his tenure as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

Prominent leaders, legislators, and council chairmen from Ogun East attended the rally and reaffirmed their solidarity with Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration and also backed YAYI’s vision to succeed him.

As part of the proceedings, YPM leaders inaugurated over 1,100 ‘Artisan Ambassadors’ across various trades (tailors, mechanics, carpenters, and hairdressers) to build grassroots structures across the senatorial district.

Speakers urged members to continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms and Governor Abiodun’s ongoing infrastructure projects across Ogun State.

Speaking at the stadium, the convener of the movement, Akintunde Armstrong, stated that the rally, which is one of two more to come, will continue to serve as a spring point for political mobilisation as the nation approaches the 2027 general election.

“Today, we are sounding it loud and clear that in Ogun State, it is only APC. We will replicate this rally in Ogun Central and Ogun West soon. This massive support is organic, and it will continue until all our candidates are delivered,” he added.

In his remarks, Senator Adeola lauded the massive grassroots support movement from YPM, adding that his belief in youth renaissance is reassured.

“I came in here, and I was marvelled at the sea of heads in solidarity walk for our party, the APC. I heard some of you have been here since 7 a.m. Whatever is making you come this far is a reassurance that my belief in the youths of our country is never misplaced,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, while introducing the Ogun East candidates, stated that votes for the APC must be from top to bottom, adding that Ogun State must give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu united votes.

“We have promised our president two million votes, and not a single vote must be lost; after all, there is no opposition in Ogun State,” he maintained.