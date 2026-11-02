Stakeholders Sensitise FCT Residents on Early Cancer Detection

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, said the federal government has made huge investment in cancer detection machines and treatment procedures in last one year.

Bagudu stated this Saturday in Abuja during 5.4 kilometre walk themed “One Walk, One Fight – Walk Away Cancer” organised by the Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF).

He said investment in cancer treatment is in addition to improved allocation to health sector, noting additional revenue has been provided to states and local governments for early detection, prevention and cure of cancer.

He stressed need to pressure states and local governments for judicious use of cancer funds.

“I want to commend Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) under leadership of Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu for their relentless and age-long cancer awareness sensitization campaign, being one of priority areas of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda in health sector,” he said.

Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, said early detection plays significant role in fighting disease before it gets out of hand, urging Nigerians especially the girl-child to go for early screening which is almost free everywhere.

“We really appreciate and commend this sensitization initiative. With this kind of massive turnout, high prevalence of cancer of cervix will go down,” she said.

Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmed, said no one fights cancer alone, stressing need for early screening, adding disease does not care about age or influence.

President of Cancer Society of Nigeria, Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, called on the federal government, Civil Society Organisations and well-meaning Nigerians to support cancer patients and survivors, commending Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu as leading cancer control advocate who also contributes financially to patient support.

In her address, President of UICC, Dr. Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, said the organisation with other stakeholders has been fighting cancer for over twelve years and will not relent, calling for more financial appropriation for fight against cancer.

Also speaking, cancer survivor, Mr. Farooq Oreagba, who said he was diagnosed with incurable cancer over twelve years ago, attributed his survival to early screening and detection.

“Being diagnosed with cancer is not death sentence. All I need from everyone here is regular screening as early detection saves life,” he said.

The event which brought together survivors, health advocates and political leaders, featured Health Village where participants accessed free services including clinical breast examinations, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, hepatitis testing and eye screenings.

Participants also received screening coupons for discounted digital mammograms and young girls were offered Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations.

The foundation said proceeds from sales of branded Walk Away Cancer kits and 20 per cent of profits from Pink October Pop-up sales would support patient assistance programmes.

The 12th edition followed the build-up activities including solidarity visit to patients at National Hospital Abuja on Friday October 30.