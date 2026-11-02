Nigeria, Türkiye Move to Deepen Ties After Tinubu’s Ankara Visit

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria and Türkiye have pledged to deepen bilateral relations across trade, investment, defence, education and other strategic sectors following the signing of nine agreements and memoranda of understanding during President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Ankara in January 2026.

The federal government reaffirmed the commitment in a statement congratulating the Turkish government and people on the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye, celebrated on October 29.

Nigeria said the agreements signed during Tinubu’s visit had strengthened the foundation for expanded cooperation between the two countries in areas including trade and investment, education, diaspora policy, military cooperation, media and communication, and diplomatic training.

The government also identified manufacturing, construction, textiles and solid minerals as sectors offering opportunities for stronger economic partnerships between both countries.

It said Nigeria remained committed to sustaining high-level engagements and using institutional mechanisms, including the Joint Economic and Trade Commission, to consolidate existing partnerships, explore new areas of cooperation and promote mutually beneficial economic opportunities.

The federal government also welcomed progress in defence cooperation, particularly in local capacity building, technology transfer and institutional collaboration between the armed forces of both countries.

According to the government, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to strengthening defence capabilities and addressing common security challenges.

Nigeria further noted that both countries continued to cooperate at the multilateral level on international peace and security, sustainable development and other global challenges.

The congratulatory message coincided with a Republic Day reception in Nigeria, where the Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Poroy reaffirmed his country’s commitment to strengthening relations with Nigeria and other African countries.

The diplomat recalled that Türkiye established its consulate general in Lagos in April 1959, before the two countries elevated their relations to ambassadorial level on November 9, 1960, barely a month after Nigeria gained independence.

“Since then, we have developed our relations in every field based on the principles of mutual respect, friendship and win-win cooperation,” he said.

He said Türkiye’s foreign relations were guided by the principle of peace at home and peace in the world, associated with Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.

The diplomat also recalled Türkiye’s strategic partnership with the African Union, established in 2008, as part of its engagement with the continent.

In a video message played at the reception, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed pride in the country’s 103-year republican history and congratulated Turkish citizens at home and abroad on the anniversary.

Erdoğan highlighted developments in Türkiye over the past 24 years in areas including defence, energy, transportation and diplomacy, describing the courage and determination demonstrated during the country’s struggle for independence as a continuing source of national motivation.

The Ambassador also announced an exhibition of paintings by his wife, Ayşegül Poroy, an associate professor of fine arts.

The exhibition is scheduled to hold at the Alçöyün Gallery of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs from November 3 to 20, with the opening ceremony slated for November 3 at 5 p.m.

Nigeria, in its congratulatory message, wished the government and people of Türkiye continued peace, stability, progress and prosperity, while expressing its readiness to strengthen cooperation in pursuit of shared objectives and mutual prosperity.