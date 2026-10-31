WHO: Estimated 24.6 Million Adults Living With Diabetes in Africa

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

An estimated 24.6 million adults aged 20 to 79 years are living with diabetes in the African Region in 2024, a figure projected to reach 59.5 million by 2050, World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Mohamed Janabi, disclosed this in a message to commemorate World Diabetes Day 2026 themed ‘Early Action on Diabetes’.

Janabi said diabetes is increasingly affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions across Africa, yet many remain unaware they have the condition until serious complications develop.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, nearly three out of four adults living with diabetes in Africa remain undiagnosed, the highest proportion globally, putting many at risk of kidney failure, blindness, cardiovascular disease and lower-limb amputations.

“Early diagnosis and timely treatment can prevent complications, reduce suffering and save lives,” Janabi said.

He called on individuals, communities, governments, health workers and partners across WHO African Region to strengthen awareness, promote early diagnosis and ensure access to quality, affordable diabetes care.

He urged the public to know symptoms and act early, listing increased thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, persistent tiredness and blurred vision as warning signs, and advised people to seek testing and medical advice promptly.

“I encourage communities to raise awareness, share accurate information and challenge stigma and discrimination. To people living with diabetes, your experiences matter,” he said.

He also urged healthcare workers to recognise symptoms early, provide timely testing and deliver compassionate, person-centred care, noting every patient encounter is an opportunity to promote prevention and prevent complications.

Janabi said there is reason for hope, noting WHO and partners are supporting countries through WHO Package of Essential Noncommunicable Diseases (WHO PEN), technical packages HEARTS and HEARTS-D for cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes management, and regional strategy PEN-Plus to address severe NCDs at first-level referral facilities.

He commended Rwanda for achieving nationwide district-level coverage of PEN-Plus, alongside other countries advancing implementation, but said significant gaps remain in access to trained health workers, diagnostics, essential medicines and continuous care.

He called on governments to prioritise diabetes prevention, early diagnosis and continuous care within primary healthcare and universal health coverage, requiring sustained investment in public awareness, affordable insulin and essential medicines, diagnostics and reliable health systems.

WHO reaffirmed commitment to supporting Member States to accelerate progress towards 2030 targets of Framework for implementation of Global Diabetes Compact in African Region.