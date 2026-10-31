  • Saturday, 31st October, 2026

Tinubu Seeks Confirmation of Six Executive Directors for NMDPRA 

Nigeria | 31 minutes ago
  • Okays appointment of Jumoke Gafar as board secretary/legal adviser

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has nominated six executive directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).
Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release issued yesterday, disclosed that the President has forwarded a letter to the Senate for the confirmation of the six executive director-nominees.

Three nominees are being reappointed, while three are new and once the Senate approves them, all nominees will serve a five-year term.

The renominated executive directors are Mr. Abiodun Adeniji, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts; Mr. Ogbugo Kalu Ukoha, Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure; and Dr. Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community.

The new executive directors are: Mr. Mobolaji Tajudeen Musa, Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure; Ms Ogechukwu Modie, Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning; and Mr. Said Abutalib, Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration.

The President urged the Senate to consider the nominations expeditiously to ensure institutional continuity and strengthen the Authority’s oversight capacity.

Tinubu also approved the appointment of Mrs. Jumoke Gafar as Secretary to the Board/Authority and Legal Adviser, subject to completing the statutory processes under Section 46 of the PIA.

In April, the President had appointed Engr. Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as the agency’s chief executive.

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