THISDAY Named Among Nigeria’s Top 50 Brands

Recognised for over three decades of journalism, national influence, multimedia presence



Sunday Ehigiator



THISDAY Newspaper has been named among Nigeria’s Top 50 Brands for 2026 by the Brand Nigeria Leadership Forum and Awards, in recognition of its more than three decades of contribution to journalism, media development and the country’s corporate and public life.



The newspaper was recognised at the 2026 Brand Nigeria Leadership Forum and Awards held in Lagos, yesterday, where leading Nigerian and multinational brands were celebrated for their market strength, reputation, visibility and consumer confidence.



Editor, THISDAY on Saturday, Obinna Chima, who represented the Managing Director of THISDAY, Mr. Eniola Bello, at the event, thanked the organisers for acknowledging THISDAY’s important contribution to national development.

He stressed that at THISDAY, journalism was more than the reporting of events, but a responsibility to inform, interrogate, hold power accountable, amplify important conversations and contribute to building a better society, pledging that the THISDAY Media Group would continue to be innovative.

In his welcome remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Brand Nigeria Leadership Forum and Awards, Taiwo Olugboyede, described THISDAY Media Group as one of Nigeria’s best-known media organisations, highlighting its publishing heritage, multimedia operations and international reach.



In the organisation’s assessment of THISDAY, Olugboyede said the media group was built around THISDAY Newspaper, founded in 1995 by Prince Nduka Obaigbena, and had evolved over three decades into a multi-platform media and events business with a strong presence across print, television, fashion and corporate events.



He noted that the group’s media portfolio expanded in 2013 to include ARISE News, a 24-hour international news channel with studios in Lagos, Abuja, London, New York and Johannesburg.

According to him, ARISE News broadcasts through major platforms, including Sky and DStv, extending the group’s reach beyond Nigeria to audiences across Africa and the global diaspora.



He further noted that the combined audience of THISDAY and ARISE News was estimated by the company at approximately 100 million readers and viewers in Nigeria and another 50 million across the diaspora.

The assessment also highlighted the group’s contribution to the creative and events industries through the long-running THISDAY Awards and ARISE Fashion Week, which has become a prominent platform for African fashion designers and creative talents, attracting international attention to Nigeria’s fashion industry.



It added that the group’s international operations, particularly through ARISE News’ London and New York presence, had helped position it not merely as a Nigerian media organisation but as an African media brand with an international outlook.

Speaking on the broader findings of the 2026 ranking, Olugboyede disclosed that Nigerian-owned brands accounted for 27 of the 50 brands listed, while multinational companies made up 23, marking the first time in more than a decade that indigenous brands had outnumbered multinational brands in the ranking.



He described the development as a significant indication of the growing influence of Nigerian businesses despite challenges relating to capital, infrastructure, currency pressures and declining consumer purchasing power.

He added, “For the first time, in more than a decade, we will be having Nigerian-owned brands, that is Nigerian businesses that are owned or started by Nigerians, outnumber the multinationals. So, for the Top 50 Brand Nigeria 2026, we have 27 Nigerian brands and 23 multinationals. I think that deserves an applause.”



According to him, the 2026 ranking was topped by Dangote Industries, with a Brand Strength Measurement score of 89.7, marking its ninth consecutive year as Nigeria’s most valuable brand.

MTN Nigeria occupied the second position with a score of 81.8, followed by Airtel Nigeria in third place, Globacom in fourth and Access Bank in fifth. Zenith Bank, BUA Group, FirstBank, Coca-Cola and United Bank for Africa completed the top 10.

He also disclosed that 12 brands maintained their positions from the previous year, while OPay Nigeria recorded the highest improvement, moving up 15 places to occupy the 16th position with a score of 59.10.

Olugboyede said the fintech company also emerged as the leading brand in the inaugural ranking of Nigeria’s Top 20 Fintech Brands, followed by Moniepoint, PalmPay, Flutterwave and Paystack.



He noted that 14 of the 20 fintech brands were Nigerian-owned, representing 70 per cent of the category.

Beyond the ranking, the Brand Nigeria chief executive urged businesses, institutions, professionals and citizens to take collective responsibility for strengthening the country’s international reputation.

He urged corporate organisations to sustain excellence, integrity and innovation, adding that the country’s resilience should not become an excuse for tolerating poor systems and service delivery.