Nigeria Becomes 34th AU Member State to Ratify African Medicine Treaty, NAFDAC DG Reveals

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Nigeria has deposited its instrument of ratification of the African Medicines Agency (AMA) Treaty as the 34th Member State of the African Union, in what has been described as a historic milestone for medicines regulation and public health in Africa.

The development was announced at the ongoing inaugural African Medicines Agency Week taking place in Kigali, Rwanda by Commissioner of Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development of African Union, Amb. A. Twum-Amoah.

The AMA Week conference chaired by Director General, Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, Governing Board, representative of Conference of State Parties and AU Special Envoy, is being attended by medicines regulatory agencies across continent, Regional Economic Communities representatives, and dignitaries within global health ecosystem including WHO and European Union.

Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who is attending conference alongside Director of Central Drug Control Laboratory and Special Assistant to DG, said Nigeria’s ratification strengthens collective resolve of African countries to establish more coordinated, effective and harmonised regulatory environment for medicines and medical products.

According to a statement signed by Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, the DG said the ratification marks a landmark for public health and pharmaceutical development in Africa.

NAFDAC’S DG also said that Nigeria’s participation reinforces commitment to safeguarding public health, combating substandard and falsified medical products, promoting pharmaceutical innovation and advancing local manufacturing as cornerstone of health security and economic development.

Adeyeye stated that the development provides an opportunity to deepen collaboration between NAFDAC, African Medicines Agency and other national and regional regulatory institutions in pursuit of shared continental health objectives.

She maintained that Nigeria’s participation should now be translated into practical action through sustained institutional collaboration, regulatory capacity development, information sharing, scientific cooperation and effective implementation of AMA Treaty.

“Ultimately, success of African Medicines Agency will be measured by its contribution to ensuring that every African has access to safe, effective, quality-assured and affordable medicines. This will be driven through maturity of different National Regulatory Agencies. Nigeria’s ratification is therefore not merely diplomatic or legal achievement; it is significant investment in Africa’s health security, pharmaceutical sovereignty and sustainable development,” Adeyeye said.