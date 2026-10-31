Nestle Nigeria Appoints Egbebi Corporate Communications, Sustainability Manager

Charles Ajunwa

Nestle Nigeria has announced Toritseju (Toju) Egbebi as the new Corporate

Communications and Sustainability Manager, effective November 1, 2026, following the

retirement of Victoria Uwadoka after 10 years with the company.

A statement said Egbebi, currently Corporate Affairs Manager, brings 18 years of experience in public relations and corporate communications across the technology, financial services and consumer goods sectors.

“Since joining Nestle Nigeria, she has played a key role in strengthening the company’s corporate reputation, public affairs and stakeholder engagement. Through the Nestle for Good platform, she has helped deepen visibility and understanding of Nestle’s investments in healthier nutrition, thriving communities and environmental sustainability, while strengthening strategic media and stakeholder partnerships.

“During her decade with Nestle Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka played a central role in

strengthening the company’s reputation, stakeholder relationships and Creating Shared

Value agenda. Her leadership advanced communications and sustainability priorities across

nutrition, youth empowerment, agriculture, water stewardship, environmental responsibility

and community development.

“She also championed stronger employee engagement and helped translate complex corporate and sustainability priorities into clear, credible narratives that built understanding and trust.

“Beyond Nestle, Victoria has contributed to the development of Nigeria’s communications

profession through industry leadership, advocacy and mentorship, championing strategic

communications as a driver of business and societal progress.”

Commenting on the transition, Wassim Elhusseini, Managing Director and CEO of Nestle

Nigeria, said: “Victoria has made an important contribution to Nestle Nigeria over the past decade, and we are deeply grateful for the leadership, professionalism and commitment she has brought to our business and the communications profession. We wish her every success in this next chapter.

“As Toju takes on this responsibility, I have every confidence in the experience, judgement

and energy she brings to the role. Strong communication and stakeholder engagement are

fundamental to building trust and advancing our purpose, and I am confident she will

continue strengthening these relationships while helping us demonstrate the positive impact

of our business in Nigeria.”

Uwadoka, at the presentation of certificates to journalists that participated at the maiden Nestle Business Journalism and Nutrition Programme organised by the Nestle Nigeria held at Pan-Atlantic University (PAU), expressed confidence in Egbebi and the Media Team in continuing with the good work and standards set by Nestle Nigeria.

She said, “I couldn’t have done my job without you. I couldn’t have achieved what I did without your support, so I really thank you for that. And I’m leaving you with very good hands. Miss Toju is here. And another very good hand, Miss Lois, she’s here. I’ve made sure that I’ve left you with good people who will continue the good work that we’ve all been doing together.”

Nestle Nigeria is a leading food and beverage company committed to unlocking the power of

food to enhance quality of life for everyone today and for future generations. With a wide

range of products, including popular brands such as Nestle Purelife, Golden Morn,

MILO, MAGGI and Nescafe, Nestle Nigeria is dedicated to providing nutritious and

delicious food and beverages to consumers across Nigeria.