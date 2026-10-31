Jonathan Vatsa, 200 Others Join SDP in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

After quitting the All Progressives Congress (APC), former Niger State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Jonathan Tsado Vatsa and 200 former supporters of the party have joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former APC chieftain and his supporters declared for the SDP at Anguwa-Gulu Vatsa Ward in the Lapai Local Government Area of Niger State on Wednesday.

He was issued with SDP membership card N10120100001 by the ward Chairman of the party, Alhaji Adamu Mohammed Baba.

Vatsas’ supporters at the brief ceremony were also issued with SDP membership cards after they submitted their former APC cards.

Chairman of the party while presenting the membership card to the man he described as a “big fish” maintained that his contributions to the development of the area remained unequalled.

“The decision you have taken today to leave APC is long overdue, it is a welcome development because the party has failed Nigerians,” Baba said.

With your (Vatsa) grassroots political experience and your contributions to the political development of the state, we are confident that SDP will take over the reins of power in Niger State in 2027,” he added.

Last Monday while officially quitting the APC, Vatsa described his former party as “haven of corruption and maladministration at all levels” adding, “all the principles of democracy are no longer available in the APC.”

“Today (Monday) as I speak to you the All Progressives Congress party has not only been taken over by the same people we accused of looting the country to submission, these people are perfectly in charge of the affairs of the country such that only about 10 per cent of the founding members of the APC are in government today across the country.”