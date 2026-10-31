Gwarzo: INEC Controversy Boosted NDC’s Popularity, Attracted More Followers in Kano

• Calm returns to state

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano State Governorship candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has said the controversy surrounding the initial omission of his name from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) list of candidates has strengthened the party’s popularity and attracted more supporters ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

His spokesperson, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, stated this while reacting to the restoration of Gwarzo’s name by INEC, describing the development as a vindication of the party’s position that it had complied with all the necessary electoral and nomination requirements.

Shuaibu said the party was never intimidated by the initial omission, insisting that it remained confident throughout the controversy because it had followed all stipulated procedures, from membership registration to the party’s primary election and submission of the candidate’s particulars.

According to him, the party had maintained that there was no legal or procedural basis for excluding its candidate, adding that the eventual restoration of Gwarzo’s name had reinforced its confidence in the electoral process.

“We were never frightened or discouraged by the development because we knew that we had followed all the laid-down procedures. Our membership registration, party primary and submission of our candidate’s details were conducted in line with the relevant requirements.

“We were confident that the truth would prevail, and the restoration of our candidate’s name has further strengthened our resolve,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that what initially appeared to be a setback had generated considerable public attention, sympathy and renewed interest in the NDC, with more people identifying with the party.

“What some people thought would weaken us has instead brought us greater attention and strengthened our support base. The controversy has made more people interested in our party, our candidate and what we represent.

“Rather than distract us, the development has reinforced our determination and given our supporters additional motivation to remain committed to the political process,” Shuaibu said.

He maintained that the party would not allow the controversy to distract it from its political activities, adding that its focus remained on grassroots mobilisation, engagement with residents and communicating its vision for Kano State.

Shuaibu further said Gwarzo and the party leadership remained committed to pursuing their political objectives through lawful and democratic means, while urging supporters to remain peaceful, disciplined and focused.

He said the NDC would continue to expand its reach across the 44 local government areas of Kano State, stressing that the restoration of the candidate’s name had brought renewed attention to the party’s preparations for the 2027 governorship election.

The spokesperson reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the democratic process, expressing confidence that the controversy would not derail its political activities or preparations for the forthcoming election.

Calm Returns to Kano

The palpable tension that gripped the ancient city of Kano following the removal of Gwarzo’s name as NDC candidate has eased after INEC restored his name to the final list of contestants.

Before the announcement, anxiety had mounted across the state, particularly among supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), over the omission of Gwarzo’s name from the list of governorship candidates. Streets and political gatherings were tense as rumours of disqualification spread.

However, calm has now returned to the ancient city after INEC restored his name, affirming his candidature for the 2027 governorship election. Supporters were seen celebrating in parts of Kano metropolis, describing the decision as a victory for democracy and the rule of law.

Speaking with the spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Habeeb Saleh, he expressed happiness that INEC had done the right thing.

“We anticipated this since our candidate, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has fulfilled all the requirements laid down by the commission and the Electoral Act.

“This is a victory for democracy and not only for NDC members. Our detractors have failed again. We are a moving train; no one can stop us by the grace of Almighty Allah,” he said.

“As law-abiding citizens, we urge our members to continue to be calm and maintain peace during all our electioneering campaigns.”

A resident of Kano, Shaarani Ahmad, said, “We are now at rest because INEC did the right thing at the right time. For days, we have been in tension over the news of Gwarzo’s name removal, but now our minds are settled, and all parties can focus on campaigning for their candidates.”