  • Saturday, 31st October, 2026

Facebook Partners Funke Akindele on ‘The Four’

Nigeria | 41 minutes ago

Facebook is partnering with Nollywood filmmaker and actor Funke Akindele for the London and Lagos premieres of her new film, The Four. The partnership celebrates Nigerian storytelling and the creators and communities helping it reach audiences around the world.

A statement explained that Facebook will support the film’s world premiere in London and its homecoming premiere in Lagos, with experiences that bring creators, celebrities and audiences together. The partnership will show how Facebook helps storytellers connect with fans and build communities around the cultural moments they care about, from film premieres to everyday fandom.

“Facebook has always been about connecting people, and our partnership with Funke Akindele brings that to life through film,” Head of Communications, Sub-Saharan Africa, Meta, Oluwasola Obagbemi said.

She added, “Creators on Facebook can reach a global audience, build real connections with their fans and earn money from the original content they share. Through our partnership around The Four premieres in London and Lagos, we’re celebrating the creators shaping culture, and helping more creators who share original and engaging content on Facebook to succeed.”

For Akindele, whose career spans acting, producing and directing, the partnership celebrates the audiences who have supported her journey.

“African cinema has always had beautiful stories for the world to enjoy, and it’s exciting to have Facebook as a partner in bringing these stories to even more audiences globally,” Akindele said.

Facebook’s presence at the Lagos and London premieres will spotlight Nigerian creators at home and in the diaspora, with a creator-hosted space capturing social content on how they use Facebook to connect with younger audiences and share Nigerian stories and culture beyond the country’s borders.

“From London to Lagos, the partnership celebrates Nollywood’s global reach and the creators and communities helping Nigerian stories travel,” it added.

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