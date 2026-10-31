Excise Stamp Burden: Why Consumers Should Not Pay for Regulatory Duplication 

Oluchi Chibuzor

For Nigerian households, the consequences of economic policy are rarely abstract. They are felt in the prices displayed in shops, the cost of everyday purchases and the difficult decisions families make when income fails to keep pace with expenses. That is why any new regulatory requirement with the potential to raise production costs deserves careful scrutiny before its burden reaches consumers.

The Nigeria Customs Service’s Excise Stamp Regulations, 2026, establish a hybrid physical and digital system for tracking and authenticating excisable products, including alcohol, tobacco and sugar-sweetened beverages. The objectives of improving traceability, curbing counterfeit goods and protecting government revenue are understandable. The difficulty lies in determining whether the new arrangement will achieve those objectives efficiently or simply add costs to legitimate production.

MAN had warned that stamp-related compliance expenses could be passed through the supply chain, increasing prices and placing further pressure on consumers. Its concerns formed part of its broader objection to the proposed system in September 2025.

This is not proof that every affected product will become more expensive by a specific amount. Prices depend on multiple factors, including energy, transport, financing, exchange rates, taxes and competition. But the possibility of additional costs being passed to consumers is sufficiently credible to require an independent impact assessment.

When government introduces a compulsory compliance requirement, someone must pay for it. Manufacturers may need to acquire equipment, integrate software, train employees, adjust production processes and devote additional resources to documentation and verification.

A company may absorb some of these expenses to protect its market share. Another may recover them through higher prices. A third may reduce investment, cut other costs or reconsider expansion plans. The distribution of the burden will vary across firms and products, but the underlying expense remains part of the economy’s cost of doing business.

The consumer is therefore central to the debate. It is not enough for the government to say that the stamp is not a tax collected directly from shoppers. The economic incidence of a regulation depends on what businesses and consumers ultimately bear, not merely on the formal name of the charge.

Why affordability matters

For households with limited disposable income, even relatively modest price increases can force adjustments elsewhere in the budget. For businesses, lower consumer purchasing power may translate into weaker demand and lower sales volumes.

The effects could extend beyond the products directly affected. When households devote more of their budgets to particular goods, they have less available for other purchases. When manufacturers experience higher operating costs, they may have less capital for expansion, new equipment or employment. The overall effect depends on the scale of the costs and how widely they are distributed.

The government must also consider whether a new requirement could alter the competitive balance between regulated and illicit products. If compliant goods become relatively more expensive, some consumers may be tempted by cheaper alternatives. That is a risk rather than an inevitable outcome, but it is relevant to a policy intended to reduce the circulation of unrecorded and counterfeit goods.

If illegal operators avoid the costs of compliance, they could gain a price advantage over businesses that obey the rules. Legitimate manufacturers would then face the double burden of financing compliance and competing with operators who may evade it.

That would be a perverse result: the policy intended to improve compliance could inadvertently make lawful products less competitive.

The Nigeria Customs Service had already developed an Automated Excise Register System, which it began operating at selected facilities in 2025. The system was designed to record production, calculate excise duties and generate reports. The government must therefore show precisely where the existing tools fall short and why a new layer is the most cost-effective response.

A proper assessment should compare the cost of stamps, equipment, labour and production adjustments with the additional revenue or enforcement benefits the system is expected to generate. It should also examine potential effects on retail prices, demand, employment and formal-market activity.

The government should publish the assumptions behind its estimates and establish a baseline against which the regime’s performance can be measured. Without that information, it will be difficult to know whether the system is delivering value or merely transferring costs from public administration to private businesses and households.

Protecting consumers and revenue

Government can strengthen border enforcement, improve intelligence-sharing, conduct risk-based inspections and integrate existing databases. Digital verification tools can be deployed where they provide clear advantages, while physical marks can be retained for specific applications if evidence demonstrates their necessity.

The objective should be to make illegal activity harder without making lawful production unnecessarily expensive.

This approach also requires coordination among agencies. If the Nigeria Customs Service, tax authorities and other regulators collect overlapping information through separate platforms, manufacturers may face multiple reporting obligations without a corresponding improvement in enforcement. Integration can reduce duplication, improve data quality and allow officials to focus on higher-risk transactions.

The government should also ensure that any eventual compliance regime is transparent about its costs, requirements and implementation timetable. Businesses need predictability, and consumers deserve to know that additional burdens are supported by demonstrable public benefits.

A government seeking stronger revenue collection must consider the wider economic effects of its choices. A measure that increases the cost of compliance may still be justified if it produces substantial, measurable improvements in public revenue or consumer protection. But that case must be established, not assumed.

The burden of proof should rest with the authorities introducing the additional system. They should show why existing infrastructure is insufficient, what the new regime will cost and how its benefits will exceed those costs.

Until that evidence is available, the government should suspend the hybrid excise stamp policy. It should commission an independent consumer-impact assessment, consult manufacturers and retailers, and compare the regime with lower-cost alternatives.

Nigerian consumers should not be made the default financiers of regulatory duplication. Government must protect revenue and prevent counterfeit goods from circulating, but it must do so through an efficient system that does not impose avoidable costs on legitimate businesses and households. If the stamp regime cannot demonstrate clear additional value, it should be redesigned or withdrawn. The objective should be better enforcement at lower economic cost—not another source of pressure on the Nigerian consumer.