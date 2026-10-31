2027: Major Contenders in Oyo’s Governorship Election

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The race to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde as the next occupant of the Agodi Government House, Ibadan, on May 29, 2027, has become increasingly fierce in the Pacesetter State, with no fewer than 16 political parties presenting candidates for the governorship poll scheduled for February 6, 2027, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The gubernatorial candidates include Senator Sharafadeen Alli of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Barrister Hazeem Gbolarumi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Hon. Bimbo Adekanmbi of the Allied People’s Movement (APM); Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Yinusa Ayandare of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP); Olasupo Abdulsemiu of the Action Alliance Congress (AAC); Salami Gbolagade of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); and Oriyomi Hamzat of Accord.

Others are Hassan Olanrewaju (ZLP); Kunle Olatunji (ADP); Kareem Sola (Labour Party); Tijani Akinbode (APP); Yusuf Adebola (NDC); Adebiyi Adedapo (NNPP); Taofeek Adedamola (NRM); and Taiwo Ibiyemi Otegbeye (NDP). With the governorship election less than 100 days away, political observers in the state believe that the race will be among four candidates: Hamzat, Adekanmbi, Alli and Adegoke.

Oriyomi Hamzat (Accord)

One of Hamzat’s greatest identifiable political assets is his popularity as a broadcaster and founder of Agidigbo 88.7 FM. While his Kokoro Alate programme has given him a recognisable public identity, his broadcasting has focused on social injustice, hardship, community grievances and the problems of ordinary people.

He has also developed a public profile beyond conventional party politics, with his influence extending from Ibadan into other parts of Oyo State, giving him an existing relationship with sections of the electorate that many conventional politicians have to spend years cultivating.

Another strength of Hamzat is his media and communication experience. Indeed, his broadcasting experience provides an established platform for communicating political messages, as he is familiar with public persuasion and storytelling, explaining community grievances, generating public attention, maintaining relationships with local audiences and responding to controversies.

Hamzat has positioned himself as someone who speaks for ordinary citizens rather than established political elites, and this creates opportunities to appeal to groups that include traders and artisans, commercial transport workers, young people, low-income households, people dissatisfied with conventional political leadership and communities that feel neglected by government.

However, his weaknesses include limited experience in government administration, as running a radio station, mobilising public opinion and providing humanitarian assistance are different from managing a state government. Also, popularity may not translate into statewide votes. Indeed, there is an important difference between having a popular radio programme and securing votes across all 33 local government areas of the state, as his public recognition is particularly associated with Ibadan and his broadcasting activities. One other major weakness he may contend with is his exposure to political confrontation, as his public and political activities have sometimes attracted controversy.

Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke (ADC)

Adegoke is a business executive, accountant, philanthropist and Ibadan traditional chief. One of his strengths is his strong professional and financial management background. As a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, with a professional career spanning Deloitte, Schlumberger and Oando, where he served in senior financial and executive positions, he has a credible basis for discussing public financial management and could appeal to voters concerned about government expenditure, accountability and revenue management.

His philanthropic activities, which he has publicly discussed, include providing assistance to widows, offering educational awards, constructing classrooms in Iseyin and donating N20 million to the Faculty of Agriculture at Obafemi Awolowo University. These initiatives, which predate his governorship ambition, have helped establish his record of community engagement and involvement in education and social intervention.

Adegoke also has the advantage of being able to present himself as an alternative to established politicians, with his corporate and philanthropic background providing an opportunity to develop a political identity that is not exclusively based on conventional career politics. Indeed, this could appeal to voters seeking a different approach to economic management and governance. Similarly, his business ownership and economic networks could be a plus for the Ibadan-born traditional chief, as his business interests span oil and gas, real estate, hospitality, broadcasting and other commercial activities. He is the owner of Solutions 93.9 FM in Ibadan.

However, for political observers, his weaknesses include limited evidence of statewide political structures. While he has a visible Ibadan profile, a governorship election requires political organisation across all 33 local government areas, and his public profile does not, by itself, establish the strength of his ward-level political structures, relationships with influential political leaders outside Ibadan, grassroots mobilisation networks and support among established political blocs in Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso, Oyo and Ibarapa.

Adegoke also lacks an extensive elected public office record, as there is a distinction between managing a commercial organisation and governing a state with 33 local government areas, public-sector employees, educational institutions, hospitals and primary healthcare facilities, security responsibilities and multiple competing social and economic interests.

His political party movement and consistency may be a minus for him, given his political journey, which has included the PDP, Accord, APC, a return to the PDP and now the ADC. This movement raises questions about his ideological consistency, party loyalty and long-term political commitments.

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC)

The strengths of the incumbent senator representing Oyo South Senatorial District, the largest district in terms of voter population, include extensive experience in government, APC institutional backing, experience in political negotiation and strong political roots in Ibadan. His pedigree in government includes serving as a former Executive Chairman of Ibadan North Local Government, Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Chief of Staff to Governor Rasidi Ladoja and Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company. There is no doubt that this experience gives him familiarity with government administration, political negotiations, public institutions and legislative processes.

In terms of his strong political roots in Ibadan, his background in Ibadan North and political networks across the entire Ibadanland provide an established platform for political mobilisation. He also has traditional and community connections that can facilitate engagement with influential local stakeholders.

His emergence as the APC’s 2027 governorship candidate gave him access to the party’s formal structure. Indeed, there have also been public endorsements from prominent APC figures, including South-West party leaders. Also, his victory in the 2023 senatorial election could be a plus for him. He won the 2023 Oyo South senatorial election with 111,513 votes, defeating the PDP candidate, Joseph Tegbe, the present Minister of Power, who received 92,481 votes.

In terms of experience in political negotiation, his political career has seen him work with different political interests and participate in alliances. In a politically diverse state such as Oyo, negotiation with traditional leaders, party elders, former officeholders and community organisations is an important aspect of gubernatorial politics.

However, managing the APC’s internal divisions could prove a major challenge for Alli. His emergence as the party’s candidate did not end the internal contest, as some aspirants, including former Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, rejected the outcome of the May 2026 governorship primary, alleging irregularities.

While various measures have been put in place to reconcile the aggrieved within the party, it remains to be seen whether Alli can turn his primary victory into genuine unity across the party.

For political observers, one of the weaknesses that may trail Alli is the burden of the APC’s national political image. As the face of the party in the state, Alli will also be associated with the performance of the President Bola Tinubu administration, with issues such as inflation, unemployment, fuel prices, electricity costs and the general economic situation expected to be campaign issues in the state.

The challenge of expanding beyond Ibadan could also work against him. While Ibadan, the state capital, is politically important, Oyo State has other significant political blocs, such as Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun, Oyo town and its surrounding communities, and Ibarapa. There is no doubt that Alli will need a political structure that commands meaningful support across these areas.

Bimbo Adekanmbi (APM)

Adekanmbi, the Allied People’s Movement (APM) candidate for the 2027 Oyo State governorship election, is entering the political contest with a combination of technocratic credentials, experience in government and backing from Governor Seyi Makinde.

His strengths include strong professional and technocratic credentials, Governor Makinde’s political backing and connections with the Ajimobi political establishment. Adekanmbi’s credentials, which include being a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) and holding an MBA in Strategy and Finance from Liverpool John Moores University, are his most identifiable assets, alongside professional experience involving international organisations and corporate management.

His professional background provides a platform for discussing public expenditure, taxation, investment, revenue generation, budgeting and economic development. For a state facing challenges involving unemployment, infrastructure financing, agricultural development and industrialisation, these are relevant areas of experience.

Governor Makinde’s endorsement is a significant feature of his candidacy, while the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, also led lawmakers in endorsing him.

This relationship provides a basis for engagement with established political stakeholders, building relationships with elected officials, presenting a continuity agenda and accessing networks associated with the incumbent administration, among others.

His eight years in the Ajimobi administration give him a separate political identity beyond his current relationship with Makinde, as this could provide opportunities to engage individuals and networks associated with the former APC administration.

Indeed, he potentially has a platform to bridge relationships between different political generations in Oyo State.

Adekanmbi served under the late Governor Abiola Ajimobi as Deputy Chief of Staff and Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning. This gives him familiarity with the workings of the Oyo State civil service, budget preparation, cabinet administration and government financial management. He can also draw on his experience of working within different political administrations to discuss institutional continuity and lessons from previous governments.

However, the perception that he is Makinde’s preferred successor is certainly his most significant weakness. While Makinde’s support gives him political visibility, it also creates a difficult question: Is Bimbo Adekanmbi seeking to become governor in his own right, or is he perceived as the candidate of the outgoing governor?

For political observers, while his previous government experience is an advantage, it also exposes him to scrutiny. As Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning between 2015 and 2019, he may face questions about the fiscal decisions and financial management of the Ajimobi administration. Indeed, critics may raise issues relating to government debt and financial obligations, workers’ salaries and pension commitments, budget implementation and revenue generation.

Though these questions do not establish personal wrongdoing, they are legitimate issues of public accountability that a former finance commissioner may be expected to address.

The political journey of Adekanmbi will also come under scrutiny. His involvement in the APC, unsuccessful 2023 Oyo South senatorial bid, subsequent movement into the PDP and emergence as the APM’s governorship candidate may attract questions about political consistency.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the contest will be determined not merely by the candidates’ individual credentials and political influence, but by their ability to convert these advantages into broad-based support across Oyo State’s diverse political constituencies. Beyond party affiliations and personal popularity, voters will be looking for credible leadership, a clear governance agenda and the capacity to address the state’s pressing economic and developmental challenges.