Dangote Refinery Exports Surpass Domestic Fuel Supply at 54.6m Litres Daily

• Exports rise 37.3% to 54.63m litres daily as domestic receipts fall 22.08%

• Petrol production exceeds national consumption

Peter Uzoho

Exports of petrol, diesel and aviation fuel from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery rose to 54.63 million litres per day in September 2026, exceeding the combined domestic receipts of the three products, which stood at 39.98 million litres per day.

Data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority’s (NMDPRA) September 2026 Fact Sheet showed that the refinery’s combined exports increased by 14.85 million litres per day from 39.78 million litres per day in August 2026, representing a month-on-month increase of 37.33 per cent.

In contrast, the refinery’s combined domestic receipts declined by 22.08 per cent to 39.98 million litres per day from 51.31 million litres per day in August.

This means exports exceeded domestic receipts by about 14.65 million litres per day in September, reversing the position in August, when domestic receipts were 11.53 million litres per day higher than exports.

In the fact sheet, the refinery’s output was split into three uses: domestic receipts, which are volumes received into the Nigerian market; exports; and changes in refinery stock.

Domestic receipts and exports together make up the refinery’s evacuation.

The shift occurred even as the refinery increased output.

Combined production of diesel and aviation fuel rose by 15.68 per cent to 97.67 million litres per day in September from 84.43 million litres per day in August.

Average capacity utilisation edged up to 105.98 per cent of the refinery’s 650,000 barrels-per-day installed capacity, from 105.21 per cent in August.

Exports accounted for about 57.74 per cent of the refinery’s combined evacuation of the three products, compared with about 43.67 per cent in August.

The 105.98 per cent utilisation rate was partly supported by crude inventory.

According to NMDPRA, the September utilisation rate implies a crude run of about 689,000 barrels per day, against 618,000 barrels per day of crude received.

The regulator said the 71,000 barrels-per-day difference was drawn from refinery inventory.

A breakdown of the data showed how the shift played out across each product.

Petrol production rose by 12.59 per cent to 47.22 million litres per day from 41.94 million litres per day.

Exports increased by 58.99 per cent to 15.47 million litres per day from 9.73 million litres per day, while domestic receipts declined by 20.55 per cent to 28.50 million litres per day from 35.87 million litres per day.

Diesel production increased by 35.04 per cent to 24.32 million litres per day from 18.01 million litres per day.

Exports rose by 81.83 per cent to 15.91 million litres per day from 8.75 million litres per day, while domestic receipts declined by 34.20 per cent to 8.14 million litres per day from 12.37 million litres per day, making exports 1.95 times domestic receipts.

Aviation fuel production rose by 6.74 per cent to 26.13 million litres per day from 24.48 million litres per day. Exports increased by 9.15 per cent to 23.25 million litres per day from 21.30 million litres per day, while domestic receipts rose to about 3.34 million litres per day from 3.07 million litres per day.

Aviation fuel exports drove the crossover, accounting for 87.44 per cent of the refinery’s evacuation of the product in September.

Although combined domestic receipts of petrol and diesel remained higher than their exports at 36.64 million litres per day against 31.38 million litres per day, the gap narrowed sharply from 29.76 million litres per day in August to 5.26 million litres per day in September.

The data further showed that national petrol and diesel receipts fell, adding that the decline in the refinery’s domestic receipts coincided with a broader fall in national petrol and diesel receipts, which cover volumes received from both domestic refineries and imports.

Nigeria’s average daily petrol receipts fell by 23.37 per cent to 38.7 million litres in September from 50.5 million litres in August.

Imports declined by 30.14 per cent to 10.2 million litres per day, which NMDPRA attributed to approved permit volumes being exhausted.

Notably, Dangote’s petrol production of 47.22 million litres per day exceeded Nigeria’s average daily petrol consumption of 44.4 million litres, measured as volumes trucked out into the domestic market.

However, not all of that output was available to Nigerian consumers. Of the 47.22 million litres per day produced, 28.50 million litres went into the domestic market, 15.47 million litres were exported and 3.25 million litres were added to refinery stock.

Diesel receipts declined by 40 per cent to 8.7 million litres per day, the lowest in the 13 months covered by the fact sheet, against average daily consumption of 14.5 million litres.

NMDPRA attributed the low receipts to low imports and low domestic evacuation amid high prices.