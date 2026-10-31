Barau: New Army Battalion, Artillery Regiment to Crush Banditry in Kano

.Hails Tinubu, army chief, Gov Yusuf over strategic military build-up

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, has hailed the Nigerian Army for deploying a new battalion and an artillery regiment to Kano State, describing the development as a major boost to efforts to crush banditry and other security threats in the North-west.

The new military formations comprise the 24 Battalion, established in Tudun Wada, and the 311 Artillery Regiment, located in Dambatta.

Barau said the deployment demonstrated President Bola Tinubu’s determination to confront banditry, terrorism and other forms of violent criminality threatening lives and property across the country.

The Deputy Senate President, who spoke through a statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, also commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, for what he described as visionary leadership and proactive efforts to reposition the military to address emerging security challenges.

He said the establishment of the two formations was a significant step towards strengthening the operational capacity of the Nigerian Army and improving its response to security threats in Kano and neighbouring states.

Barau stated, “This strategic deployment is highly commendable. It underscores the commitment of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to decisively deal with insecurity and secure the lives and property of all Nigerians in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda on security.”

He also praised Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for his commitment to protecting lives and property, stressing that sustained cooperation between the state government and the military would be critical to ensuring that the newly established formations achieved their operational objectives.

According to him, effective collaboration between the federal and state governments, as well as security agencies, remains essential to tackling the security challenges confronting the North-west.

The Deputy Senate President further appealed to residents of Tudun Wada, Dambatta and other communities across Kano State to support the military and provide the necessary cooperation to enable the new formations to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

He particularly urged traditional rulers, community leaders and residents to strengthen their relationship with security agencies by providing timely and credible intelligence on the activities of criminal groups.

Barau warned that the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality could not be left exclusively to the military and other security agencies, insisting that community participation was indispensable to achieving lasting security.

“The fight against banditry and other forms of criminality is a collective one. I urge all our traditional leaders, community leaders and residents to cooperate fully with the military, share timely intelligence and support these newly established formations to succeed.

“Without community support, our security agencies cannot fully defeat these criminals,” he said.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, to providing the necessary legislative backing and ensuring adequate funding for the Armed Forces and other security agencies.

Barau said the Senate would continue to support measures aimed at strengthening the capacity of security institutions to confront banditry, terrorism and other threats to national security.