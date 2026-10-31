2027 Elections: Goje, Dankwambo Absent As Gombe APC Inaugurates APC Campaign Councils

.Gombe Governor, Yahaya, inaugurates advisory, campaign councils

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Former Gombe State Governors Danjuma Goje and Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo were absent as Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya inaugurated the All Progressives Congress (APC) State Advisory and Campaign Councils ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The two former governors were listed among the patrons and members of the councils, which have a combined membership of 666.

According to the lists released by the party, Dankwambo’s name appeared at number seven on the campaign council and number six on the advisory council. While Goje was listed at number six on the campaign council and number five on the advisory council.

THISDAY checks however, revealed that their absence from the inauguration attracted attention, particularly because of their political standing in the state.

In a report by Periscope Nigeria, Dankwambo, who represents Gombe North Senatorial District in the Senate and remains a prominent Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) figure, reportedly said he was unaware of his inclusion when contacted by the publication.

Goje, who represents Gombe Central Senatorial District, was also absent from the event.

The inauguration took place on Thursday evening at the International Conference Centre, Gombe.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony yesterday, Governor Yahaya urged APC members to unite, reconcile differences and strengthen grassroots mobilisation to secure victory across all levels.

He called on aggrieved members to put their differences aside and work collectively towards the party’s success, stressing that unity, dialogue, patience and mutual understanding were essential to achieving their shared political objectives.

He expressed optimism that the APC would secure victory for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and at all other candidates, describing a comprehensive electoral victory as essential to consolidating the party’s political strength.

“Insha Allah, we shall work hard to ensure that we deliver APC in Gombe State. Our objective is to see APC at the top in the presidential election, APC at the top in the National Assembly elections, APC at the top in the governorship election and APC at the top in the State House of Assembly elections,” he stated.

Yahaya urged party members to draw confidence from the support extended to Gombe State by President Tinubu’s administration, citing major infrastructure, agricultural and healthcare initiatives as reasons to sustain support for the APC.

He specifically referenced the Renewed Hope Superhighway project from Akwanga, especially the Gombe-Biu Superhighway, noting that work had commenced on the Gombe section.

He also highlighted the establishment of the Agro-Livestock Development Zone, the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Kumo, and other healthcare institutions as significant interventions supported by the President.

The governor said the party had made considerable progress at the state and local government levels. He however, cautioned that APC must not take its grassroots support for granted, urging members to intensify engagement, mobilise voters and maintain close contact with communities across the state.

“Although we are strong and enjoy grassroots support, we must continue to work tirelessly. Asiwaju’s victory is the victory of Jamilu Gwamna and all other APC candidates at every level,” he said.

He urged members of the Advisory and Campaign Councils to embrace patience, teamwork, dialogue and understanding as they pursue the party’s objectives ahead of the elections.

Earlier, the Gombe State APC Chairman, Muhammad Dantata Ndus, urged party members to mobilise effectively and take responsibility for delivering their respective polling units, tasking party members to communicate government achievements through factual and issue-based campaigns.

“APC has achievements to present to voters under the leadership of Governor Inuwa Yahaya,” he said, highlighting the administration’s investments in infrastructure, roads, healthcare, industries, among others.

He explained that the composition of the councils reflected the participation of youths, women, men, grassroots mobilisers and technocrats drawn from political wards and polling units across the state.

“This is not just an inauguration of councils; it is the inauguration of a victory machine that will propel our party to victory in the 2027 general elections,” Ndus said.

In his remarks, the APC governorship candidate in Gombe State, Alhaji Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, pledged to place the interests of Gombe State and its people above personal considerations.

He assured members that, if elected, he would govern with humility and remain committed to his promises to the people.

“If we win the election, I promise that I will remain humble and be a man of my word. It is a covenant between me and the people of Gombe State,” he said.

The APC candidate emphasised the importance of grassroots mobilisation, reminding members that electoral victory depended largely on the ability to reach voters and secure support at individual polling units.

He also called on party members to work towards delivering one million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima in Gombe State, saying a strong electoral mandate would strengthen the state’s position in seeking further federal support.

Goodwill messages were delivered by the Speaker of the Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Muhammad Luggerewo, who spoke on behalf of the legislature; the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, who represented members of the National Assembly; and Senator Usman Bayero Nafada, who spoke on behalf of the state party patrons.

The speakers expressed confidence in the APC’s electoral prospects, citing the performance of APC-led administrations at the federal, state and local government levels.

They urged members to make the necessary sacrifices, strengthen mobilisation and work collectively towards the party’s success in 2027.

Speaking on behalf of the party elders, Alhaji Baba Dukul thanked Governor Yahaya and the APC leadership for entrusting them with responsibilities on the Advisory and Campaign Councils.

He assured the party leadership that the elders would contribute their experience, influence and commitment towards fulfilling the councils’ mandate.

The inauguration was attended by hundreds of members of the State Advisory Council, Campaign Council, Women’s Campaign Council and other party loyalists and supporters.

The event marked the formal commencement of the councils’ activities towards coordinating the APC’s political engagement, reconciliation and grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.