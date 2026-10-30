Wike Queries Atiku’s Role in Privatisation, Cites Obasanjo’s Remarks on His Integrity

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has challenged former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to account for his role in the privatisation of Nigeria’s national assets during the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, questioning his record as he prepares for another presidential contest in 2027.

Wike spoke yesterday at a Rainbow Coalition meeting in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, where he stated that Atiku’s eight years as vice president between 1999 and 2007 should form a critical part of the assessment of his presidential ambition.

He said Atiku, the presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), wielded considerable influence in the administration, particularly over federal government’s privatisation programme, which involved the transfer of government-owned enterprises to private interests.

Wike said, “Atiku was vice president from 1999 to 2007. How many years? He was not just a vice president, but a very powerful vice president. He was in charge of privatisation and everything concerning companies and industries owned by the government.”

The FCT minister questioned the impact of Atiku’s time in office, saying, “Can anybody tell me, do you see the impact of Atiku Abubakar? No!”

He urged Nigerians to look beyond political promises and examine the outcomes of policies implemented by those seeking to lead the country, insisting that previous records in public office should determine their credibility.

He also invoked Obasanjo’s past criticism of his former deputy, referring to the former president’s reported expression of regret over supporting Atiku’s emergence as vice president.

Wike stated that Obasanjo’s assessment of their political relationship should not be ignored as Nigerians evaluated Atiku’s suitability for the presidency.

The minister also questioned ADC’s capacity to present a convincing alternative, stating that former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Amaechi’s entry into the party has complicated its presidential ticket.