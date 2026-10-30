Nigeria, Benin Step Up Talks to Resolve 770km Boundary Issues

• Adaji seeks community engagement, stronger cross-border security, trade

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Nigeria and the Republic of Benin have renewed efforts to resolve outstanding boundary issues along their approximately 770-kilometre shared land border, with both countries seeking to strengthen security, facilitate legitimate trade and promote economic development in border communities.

The Director General of the National Boundary Commission (NBC), Adamu Adaji, said this at the opening of a meeting of the Joint Standing Committee on the Nigeria-Benin International Boundary in Lagos, which began on October 28 and ends today, October 30.

Adaji said the process of resolving boundary disputes must be guided by applicable legal instruments, available evidence and technical procedures, while taking into account the legitimate interests of communities living along the boundary.

He noted that the two countries shared longstanding social, cultural and economic relationships across the border, which traverses six Nigerian states, stressing that effective boundary management required more than the technical demarcation of territory, a statement by the organisation’s spokesperson, Chinwe Udouwem, said.

“The management and resolution of boundary issues must be guided by applicable legal instruments, available evidence and technical procedures, while also taking into account the legitimate interests of border communities,” he said.

The NBC director general called for adequate sensitisation and engagement of affected communities as the demarcation process progressed, emphasising that their involvement was necessary to sustain peaceful coexistence and cooperation.

He explained that the current meeting built on deliberations at previous sessions held in Abuja in 2022 and Cotonou in 2024, as well as recommendations from a meeting of the Joint Technical Team held in Kétou, Benin Republic, from June 2 to 8, 2026.

The technical discussions followed field completion exercises conducted by the two countries along the Illo-Borgu axis.

Adaji urged both delegations to accelerate the resolution of outstanding issues and agree on practical, time-bound measures to advance the demarcation process.

He also called for the effective implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Local Cross-Border Cooperation, following undertakings signed by chairmen of border local governments in Nigeria and their counterparts in the communes of Benin Republic.

He said translating the agreement into action through regular consultations, joint action plans and community-based initiatives would strengthen border security, promote cultural integration, facilitate legitimate cross-border trade and improve the socio-economic conditions of border communities.

Adaji commended the government of Benin for its continued commitment to bilateral boundary mechanisms and acknowledged the support of the German government through the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) in promoting peaceful boundary management and cross-border cooperation.

In his remarks, the Director General of Benin’s Agency for Integrated Management of Border Spaces and leader of the country’s delegation, Adam Youssoufou, thanked the Nigerian government and people for their hospitality and commended GIZ for supporting efforts to resolve boundary issues and facilitate cooperation between the neighbouring countries.

Youssoufou said the lack of clear boundary demarcation had created challenges for security, economic development and cooperation along international borders.

He urged both delegations to work together to achieve final demarcation, expressing confidence that the meeting would produce positive outcomes and renew their commitment to resolving outstanding issues.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, represented by the Acting Director, West Africa Division, Mrs Temidayo Balogun, said the objective of the meeting extended beyond the delineation of a geographical line to building a peaceful, predictable and mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries.

“Our success should not be measured only by progress in the technical definition of boundary but also by the confidence it inspires, the cooperation it facilitates and the benefits it delivers to our respective people,” he said.

The Joint Standing Committee provides a platform for Nigeria and Benin to review outstanding boundary matters, consider technical recommendations and strengthen bilateral cooperation towards the peaceful management of their shared international boundary.