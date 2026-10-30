Tinubu Spokesperson’s Confession Exposes APC, Nigerians Must Reject Him, Says ADC

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has urged Nigerians to reject All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general election, warning that another four years under the ruling party would deepen the country’s economic hardship, poverty, and insecurity.

ADC-PCC gave the advice while reacting to the defence mounted by APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, following remarks attributed to President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson, Alwan Hassan, suggesting that ministers paid to secure appointments to their respective ministries.

ADC-PCC accused APC of attempting to mislead Nigerians rather than address the serious questions raised by the allegation.

In a statement, Director of Media and Publicity of ADC-PCC, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the remarks attributed to Hassan raised troubling questions about the integrity of ministerial appointments and the administration’s commitment to accountability.

Ologbondiyan stated, “The APC is not honest with Nigerians. If the party has nothing to say, it should keep quiet and stop this deception. The confession attributed to Alwan Hassan is patriotic, and its unmistakable target was the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

He lamented what he described as widespread corruption and institutional failure under the APC administration, alleging that ministries, directorates, and government agencies were struggling to function effectively.

He declared, “There is so much corruption going on around this government. Ministries are not functioning, directorates are not functioning, and agencies are in the same dire straits. Nigeria is comatose. APC has failed woefully.”

The ADC-PCC spokesman accused the Tinubu administration of failing to deliver on its promises, stating that Nigerians have endured years of hardship without commensurate improvements in governance and public service delivery.

He said, “They came into power without blueprints. In the last three and a half years, there is nothing except unfulfilled promises.”

Ologbondiyan also questioned the implementation of the federal budgets under the Tinubu administration, alleging that poor budget execution has contributed to the country’s worsening economic conditions.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has never implemented a full budget in the last three years of his administration,” Ologbondiyan alleged.

ADC-PCC challenged the presidency to publicly address the remarks attributed to Hassan, stating that the absence of a response has heightened public concerns.