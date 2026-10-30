Union Bank’s Ayeni Named Among Nigeria’s Top Marketing Communications Professionals

Bukola Ayeni, Team Lead, External Communications at Union Bank of Nigeria Plc, has earned a place among Nigeria’s outstanding young marketing communications professionals following her recognition at the 2026 BrandComm 35 Under 35 Awards.

The honour recognises her contributions to corporate communications, brand development, public relations and reputation management, marking another milestone in a career spanning nearly a decade.

Ayeni has built a strong professional background in integrated marketing communications, business strategy, digital marketing, crisis communication and stakeholder engagement, combining creativity with practical business solutions.

At Union Bank, she has contributed to major communication campaigns, executive visibility, stakeholder relations and initiatives aimed at strengthening the bank’s reputation.

One of her notable contributions was providing communications and public relations support for the bank’s Endless Possibilities campaign, which highlights Union Bank’s commitment to supporting the ambitions of Nigerians.

Speaking at the event, the convener, Joshua Ajayi, emphasised the importance of trust and meaningful relationships between brands and consumers.

“You cannot buy connection with volume alone. You earn it through relevance, honesty and respect,” he said.

The keynote speaker, Dr Victor Gbenga Afolabi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Hazon Holdings and GDM Group, said successful brand building must go beyond advertising and public relations to include quality products, effective service delivery and positive customer experiences.

Before joining Union Bank, Ayeni spent six years at Business School Netherlands (BSN), where she gained experience in brand management, digital marketing and corporate communications. She worked with teams in the Netherlands and South Africa on initiatives covering Europe, Africa and Asia.

During this period, she developed and executed BSN Transformation Moment, a 12-month radio programme on Inspiration FM, Lagos. The 49-episode programme featured business leaders and entrepreneurs who shared insights on business growth and leadership.