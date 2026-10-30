SAHCO Secures Air Algeria Ground Handling Contract for Lagos, Abuja Airports

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has strengthened its dominance in Nigeria’s aviation ground handling sector with the award of the Air Algeria ground handling contract for Lagos and Abuja airports, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner to leading international airlines.

​The company said the contract represented another significant milestone in SAHCO’s growth trajectory, reinforcing the confidence international airlines continue to place in the Company’s operational capabilities, service quality and commitment to global aviation standards.

​Under the agreement, SAHCO will provide full ground handling services to Air Algeria at both the Murtala Muhammed International airport in Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja leveraging its highly trained workforce, modern ground support equipment and operational expertise to deliver safe, seamless and efficient services in line with international best practices.

​The partnership further strengthens SAHCO’s growing portfolio of international airline clients and underscores its capacity to deliver consistent, high-quality ground handling services across multiple airport locations in Nigeria.

​Commenting on the development, the Chairman of SAHCO Plc, Barr. Taiwo Afolabi CON expressed delight at the partnership, describing the contract as a testament to the Company’s growing reputation for operational excellence and dependable service delivery.

​He stated: “We are delighted that Air Algérie has chosen SAHCO as its ground handling partner in Lagos and Abuja. This confidence reflects our unwavering commitment to safety, operational efficiency and service excellence. We remain focused on delivering seamless ground handling solutions that meet the expectations of our airline partners and contribute to a superior passenger experience.”

​SAHCO’s extensive operational footprint gives it a distinctive advantage in Nigeria’s aviation ground handling industry. As the only ground handling company with a presence at all commercially operated airports in the country, SAHCO combines nationwide reach with a strong commitment to service consistency, reliability and operational excellence.

​The company’s continued investment in modern ground support equipment, technology and workforce development has further strengthened its capacity to meet the evolving needs of domestic and international airlines. Its equipment strategy also incorporates alternative power sources and environmentally conscious solutions, reinforcing its commitment to more sustainable aviation operations.

​Safety remains central to SAHCO’s operations. The company maintains internationally recognized certifications, including ISAGO, RA3, ISO 900, SON and ISO 27001, demonstrating its commitment to quality management, secure operations and globally accepted aviation standards.

​The Air Algeria contract adds to SAHCO’s growing portfolio of international airline partnerships and reflects the confidence airlines continue to place in its expertise, dependable workforce and customer-focused approach.