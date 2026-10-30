RHI Extends Food Relief Items to Persons with Disabilities In Ogun

• First Lady reiterates commitment to vulnerable Nigerians

Deji Elumoye in Abuja





In a sustained move to reach out to the vulnerable nationwide, The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI)has presented assorted food items to Persons with Disabilities and other Vulnerable Individuals in Ogun State making it the 32nd State to benefit from the scheme

The Food Outreach Program designed under the social investment scope of RHI to provide food assistance to those with disabilities, widows and other vulnerable individuals to cushion their immediate needs by supplying two truckloads of food items monthly for onward distribution by wives of governors who are the State Coordinators of RHI.

The program supported by an Anonymous Donor and the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative have remained consistent in this area since inception in 2024

Making the formal presentation in Abeakuta, Ogun State capital on behalf of the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima said the intervention reflects the RHI continued commitment to providing nutritional support to vulnerable Nigerians

Mrs Shettima reiterated that the Renewed Hope initiative is committed to the welfare of vulnerable groups in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda .

While announcing Akwa Ibom as the next beneficiary State, Mrs Tinubu identified the ASR Africa as the supplier of the food items handed over to Ogun State.

She commended the Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for his hospitality and appreciated Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun for her commitment to implementing Renewed Hope Initiative programmes and facilitating support for vulnerable residents.

“On this note, to the glory of God and for the benefit of humanity, I hereby hand over these food items to the First Lady of Ogun State for onward distribution to the beneficiaries”, Mrs Tinubu said.

In his remarks, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State commended the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) led by the First Lady for its interventions in supporting vulnerable groups, assuring that his administration will continue to work with the Federal Government to improve the welfare of the people.

He said “genuine progress is measured by the comfort of the elderly, the inclusion and empowerment of persons with disabilities, access to education for children, and the ability of widows to provide for their families”

The governor stressed that the needs of vulnerable citizens must remain central to public policy, noting that every beneficiary represents a story of responsibility, dignity and fulfilment.

On food security which is one of the goals of the Food Distribution Scheme, Abiodun observed that sustainable solutions must extend beyond food production to include modern agricultural practices, processing, marketing and the development of rural enterprises that makes agriculture more productive and rewarding.

He also acknowledged the importance of President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies in stimulating grassroots economic activities, noting that targeted interventions are essential to improving livelihoods and strengthening the local economy.

Abiodun further commended the Renewed Hope Initiative for its impact on farmers, breastfeeding mothers and other vulnerable groups emphasising that

“vulnerability does not diminish an individual’s capacity or worth and should never be a basis for exclusion”.

On her part, wife of Ogun State Governor, Bamidele Abiodun, described the Initiative’s interventions as practical demonstrations of care and support for vulnerable Nigerians noting that the First Lady’s dedication to the well-being of families serves as an inspiration to wives of governors across the country.

She noted that these initiatives contribute to improving livelihoods, strengthening household incomes and creating opportunities for individuals and families to achieve greater economic stability.

Mrs Abiodun expressed appreciation to Senator Oluremi Tinubu for sustaining the interventions across the country, particularly for their focus on reaching vulnerable groups and providing direct support to those who need it most.

Also speaking, Managing Director of ASR Africa, one of the Donors, Dr Ubon Udoh, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to restoring dignity to families across Nigeria noting that it allocates an annual budget of $100 million for interventions with 50 per cent earmarked for Nigeria.

He highlighted the partnership with the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) as a strategic collaboration aimed at delivering lasting impact and improving the lives of vulnerable Nigerians.

ASR Africa also appreciated the efforts of those implementing and driving the project across the states, assuring that the organisation would remain a committed and supportive partner in advancing the welfare of vulnerable communities.