Omokri Targets Mexican Market for Nigerian Refined Petroleum, Fertiliser

• Envoy plans Dangote Refinery tour for Mexican officials

• Seeks stronger trade ties, as Akpabio pledges legislative support

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United Mexican States, Reno Omokri, has unveiled plans to deepen economic relations between Nigeria and Mexico through increased export of refined petroleum products and urea fertiliser, as the federal government seeks to expand the country’s non-crude export earnings.

Omokri spoke after a meeting with President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, at the National Assembly in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said arrangements were already underway for Mexican officials to visit Dangote Petroleum Refinery to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador said Nigeria must move beyond exporting raw materials to producing and exporting finished goods, stressing that the country has the capacity to become a major supplier of industrial products to Mexico.

He disclosed that Nigeria was already exporting urea fertiliser to Mexico but maintained that the volume remained relatively small compared with the country’s potential.

Omokri said, “What President Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to do is to ensure that the products coming out of Nigeria are refined. We do not just want to be a resource country.

“We want to be a productive country, a country that manufactures what it consumes and also exports.”

He added that Nigeria could strengthen its position in the Mexican market by supplying urea fertiliser at competitive prices, particularly as some existing suppliers operate in regions affected by insecurity and armed conflicts.

He said, “We are already exporting urea fertiliser to Mexico. A lot of people do not know that. But the thing is, we are really doing very little.

“We are in a better position to supply urea fertiliser at an affordable rate to Mexico.”

The envoy stated that relative stability in the Gulf of Guinea could also strengthen Nigeria’s prospects as a dependable supplier of industrial and petroleum products to the Mexican market.

According to him, the region has enjoyed more than two decades of uninterrupted peace, providing an important advantage for maritime trade and the movement of goods.

Omokri disclosed that he had toured the Dangote refinery and held discussions with its owner, Aliko Dangote, on possible areas of cooperation between the Nigerian industrial facility and Mexican businesses.

“There is already an invitation for the Mexicans to visit the refinery for a tour,” he said, indicating that the proposed visit could provide an opportunity to explore commercial relationships between the two countries.

The ambassador’s remarks came as the senate leadership pledged to support efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s international economic relations through legislative diplomacy and closer cooperation with foreign legislatures.

Akpabio, who received Omokri alongside Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin; the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; and other members of the leadership, congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic assignment.

He commended Tinubu for appointing Omokri and said Senate had facilitated his confirmation in the interest of executive-legislative cooperation and Nigeria’s international standing.

Akpabio stated, “Let me congratulate my brother, His Excellency, Reno Omokri, Ambassador-designate to the Republic of Mexico. We want to wish you well and thank President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for standing by you.”

The senate president described Tinubu as a leader committed to national unity and capable of identifying people with the experience and qualifications required for public service.

He said, “This president does not harbour hatred. This president loves all Nigerians, and particularly has a knack for fishing out the square pegs for the square holes.”

Akpabio said the senate was impressed by Omokri’s credentials when the president submitted his nomination and, therefore, ensured that the confirmation process was completed promptly.

He said, “When you were announced by him as his choice for the ambassadorial seat, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was really impressed with your résumé.

“We also believe strongly in executive-parliamentary cooperation for the sake of Nigeria and for the promotion of Nigeria.

“So we were able to clear you timeously, and today you have your letters of appointment and you are on your way to resume.”

The senate president urged the ambassador to make economic diplomacy a central feature of his assignment, stressing that Nigeria’s diplomatic missions must deliver tangible benefits to the country rather than concentrate solely on conventional political relations.

“As you have said, we are now on what we call economic diplomacy, for the purpose of making sure that you bring economic benefits to your country through this appointment,” Akpabio said.

He also disclosed that the National Assembly was considering legislative diplomacy as another avenue for strengthening Nigeria’s international partnerships.

Akpabio said the senate leadership would consider visiting Mexico to establish a Nigerian-Mexican parliamentary friendship group that could promote legislative exchanges, deepen bilateral relations, and support the ambassador’s efforts.

He explained, “We are also most likely going to visit you in Mexico and start a Mexican-Nigerian parliamentary friendship group in order to make your job easier and join you in promoting Nigeria.

“We want to bring the two countries together in terms of cooperation, exchange of ideas and the making of laws for the good governance of our country.”

The proposed parliamentary initiative, according to Akpabio, would complement diplomatic engagements by providing a platform for lawmakers from both countries to exchange ideas and explore areas of mutual interest.

He also commended the federal government’s efforts to improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, stating that safe shipping routes are essential to the movement of Nigerian products to international markets.

Akpabio said the country’s maritime security and expanding domestic refining capacity could reinforce each other in the drive to improve exports and generate foreign exchange.

The senate president praised the Dangote refinery, describing it as a major Nigerian industrial investment that has attracted international attention.

He said the National Assembly had supported measures intended to sustain the refinery’s operations and strengthen the domestic refining industry.

According to him, the legislature’s engagement with the facility helped the introduction of the naira-for-crude arrangement, designed to facilitate access to crude oil for domestic refiners and reduce their exposure to the difficulties associated with sourcing foreign exchange.

Akpabio said the federal government was also committed to increasing crude oil production to ensure that local refineries could obtain sufficient feedstock while Nigeria continued to earn foreign exchange from exports.

He urged Omokri to use his diplomatic position to advance Nigeria’s economic, political and commercial interests in Mexico.

“Go there and be a good ambassador economically, politically and otherwise. I assure you that God will help you,” he said.

Omokri, in his remarks during the meeting, expressed appreciation to the senate leadership for confirming his appointment and acknowledged the contributions of Akpabio, Bamidele, Barau, and other lawmakers to the promotion of Nigeria’s interests.

The proposed engagement with Mexico forms part of the broader effort to strengthen Nigeria’s economic diplomacy by identifying export markets, attracting investment, and expanding commercial relationships beyond traditional diplomatic exchanges.

For Nigeria, the planned refinery visit and the existing fertiliser trade offer potential avenues for expanding exports of value-added products, although the scale of future transactions will depend on commercial negotiations, demand, and the competitiveness of Nigerian supplies.