Okpella Monarch Unveils Support for Small-Scale Business Owners, Free Electricity for the Elderly 

The Okuokpellagbe of Okpella, Edo State, King Michael Olorunfemi Sado, has unveiled an initiative aimed at providing monthly financial support for small-scale business owners in the community, in a move designed to stimulate local economic activities, strengthen livelihoods and promote grassroots development.

The monarch, who made the disclosure in a video currently circulating on social media, said the initiative was conceived to help small businesses thrive while extending support to elderly residents who may be struggling to meet their daily needs.

According to him, the intervention is part of a broader effort to improve the welfare of residents and create an enabling environment for economic activities to flourish in Okpella.

In the viral video, the traditional ruler explained that the proposed initiative would provide regular financial assistance to small-scale business operators, with the objective of helping them sustain and grow their businesses.

He said: “We have designed an initiative that will give monthly support to small-scale businesses, as the initiative is designed to make businesses in Okpella thrive.”

The monarch further disclosed that consideration had also been given to elderly men and women in the community, particularly those who may no longer have the strength to engage in strenuous activities or travel long distances in search of basic necessities.

“I have also thought about how the old men and women can benefit from this initiative in Okpella. So therefore, through this initiative, we have come to the conclusion that Okpella will no longer pay light bills starting from now,” he declared.

The announcement of free electricity, alongside the proposed monthly financial support for small businesses, has attracted considerable attention on social media, with the video generating reactions from residents and other viewers.

The initiative, as outlined by the monarch, places economic empowerment and social welfare at the centre of his development agenda for the community.

For small-scale business owners, regular financial support could provide an opportunity to improve their operations, replenish stock, meet essential business expenses and explore ways of expanding their enterprises.

Similarly, the proposed electricity intervention could offer relief to households and businesses by reducing the burden of electricity bills, although details regarding its implementation, coverage and commencement are yet to be provided in the publicly circulated video.

King Sado has been widely praised by the people for what they described as efforts to accelerate development in Okpella since ascending the throne.

Within his first year, the monarch has been associated with efforts to improve basic amenities and infrastructure in the community, including road construction projects undertaken through the palace initiative.